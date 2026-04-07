Ye Banned From U.K. Over Past Antisemitic Remarks

Ye has been banned from entering the United Kingdom to perform as a festival headliner.

The Associated Press reported that Ye’s entrance into the European country was denied over his past antisemitic remarks. Before the legal issue, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was scheduled to perform at the Wireless Festival this July. He also recently released a new project, “Bully,” which was pushed amid Ye’s reformed spotlight.

However, news that he had been barred from entry left the festival without its headliner. With just months before the festival’s scheduled programming, Wireless organizers confirmed that Ye’s visa had been denied, prompting them to cancel the festival.

The BBC detailed that UK officials refused Ye’s entry April 7 because it would not be “conducive to the public good.” The country’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, also confirmed Ye’s denied authorization in a post on X.

Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.



This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.



We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2026

“Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless,” wrote the elected official. “This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.”

However, news of his anticipated performance had already sparked backlash across the country.

Ye’s now-axed performance in front of 150,000 attendees at London’s Finsbury Park drew major criticism. The controversial rapper previously promoted antisemitic ideals through his commentary and songs, including one track titled “Heil Hitler” with accompanying t-shirts featuring a swastika.

Ye has since apologized for his antisemitic remarks. He released a public apology to the Jewish community in January as he hopes to turn over a new leaf. Amid the pushback to his return to music, Ye offered to speak with the UK Jewish community “to listen” to their concerns about his past behavior.

“I know words aren’t enough — I’ll have to show change through my actions,” he said. “If you’re open, I’m here.”

However, a prominent UK-based Jewish organization agreed to only meet with Ye if he pulled out of the festival.

“The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival,” expressed Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Despite their request, Ye planned to proceed with the headliner slot until the government’s intervention. The festival’s organizer also upheld their stance to include the infamous artist. The statement emphasized that his platform would focus only on his beloved music catalog, not on his past opinions.

“We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions,” shared Festival Republic’s managing director, Melvin Benn, in a statement.

Despite his international disgrace, Ye has reclaimed the stage in the United States, recently performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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