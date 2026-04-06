Ye’s Scheduled Appearance At London Festival Raises Concern

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is embroiled in controversy after the announcement of an upcoming show in London led to a major sponsor pulling out, and pressure from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighed in on his appearance, saying it was “deeply concerning” that Ye has been booked.

According to The Associated Press, after a successful sold-out performance in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium following the release of his newest project, “Bully,” Ye was announced as a featured performer at the upcoming Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in North London, which takes place between July 10 and 12. The Prime Minister spoke out, stating his fears that Ye was booked to perform at the festival, according to The Sun.

“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe and secure.”

The lead sponsor for the festival, Pepsi, has already withdrawn, seemingly due to Ye’s inclusion in the event. Although it did not specifically state the reason was because of Ye, it has been speculated as such, as the withdrawal took place after the announcement that the “Late Registration” rapper was involved.

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” the company said in a written statement.

Other sponsors of the festival, including Budweiser and PayPal, are being urged to follow suit.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the board of deputies of British Jews, has also spoken out against Ye’s intended performance at the festival, saying it was “absolutely the wrong decision” to allow Ye to play.

Ye has had a successful comeback with a sold-out performance in Los Angeles, with 70,000 people coming out to see him perform, despite past controversies, specifically his antisemitic views he’s shared in recent years, which led to a downfall and loss of support. On April 3, while on stage, he thanked the fans who came out.

“I want to thank y’all for sticking by me all these years. Through the hard times, through the low times,” he told the crowd. “I love you for that.”

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