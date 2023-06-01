Ye Faces Yet Another Lawsuit For Throwing Photographer’s Phone In The Street

Another day, another Ye lawsuit.

Paparazzo Nichol Lechmanik has filed a suit against Kanye West for a January incident where West was recorded snatching her phone and throwing it into the street, TMZ reports.

Lechmanik was allegedly recording West and his wife, Bianca Censori, as they were leaving his daughter North West’s basketball game. Before the incident, Ye confronted another paparazzo; Lechmanik feared the rapper had a weapon on him.

The video, which went viral, shows Ye approaching her as she sat in the driver’s seat of her car, recording him and yelling, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that!”

He then told her, “If I say stop, stop with your cameras.”

After filing a report at the local Sheriff’s Department, Ye was listed as a suspect in its investigation but was never charged as the photographer declined to press charges. Documents from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office show the phone suffered minor damage to it case—$30 worth to be exact.

Lechmanik is now suing for assault, battery, and negligence; she claims she was left traumatized and humiliated.

According to The Fader, Lechmanik is seeking an injunction that would prevent Ye from confronting any photographer with threats or physical action. Kanye and the paparazzi have had their share of issues in the past. He attempted to knock a camera out of a man’s hand at LAX in 2013. The incident was settled for an undisclosed amount two years later.

The newest suit adds to a pile already against the embattled rapper and style icon. Last week, Gap announced it was planning a suit worth $2 million in damages. The retail giant claims that Ye “made unapproved” changes to a Los Angeles rental property the landlord is trying to collect on, altering the exterior and interior of a commercial property.