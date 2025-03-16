Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ye Reportedly Drops Song In Support Of Diddy Featuring North West And Christian ‘King’ Combs The song begins with an alleged phone conversation between Ye and the incarcerated media mogul.







Kanye West, aka Ye, continues to showcase his support for disgraced media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with a new song featuring their children.

Ye reportedly released the song on social media, with his returned presence also sparking backlash for his hate-filled posts. The “Carnival” rapper also claims to have his daughter North West and Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs as features, as well as singer Jasmine Williams.

According to Variety, Ye began the song, titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” with an alleged phone conversation between the two controversial entertainers. In the call, Diddy expressed his gratitude to Ye for “taking care” of his kids as he remains incarcerated in a New York jail. Diddy has seven children from multiple relationships. He shares his 26-year-old son King, along with twin teenage girls, with his late ex Kim Porter.

“I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man,” explained a man assumed to be Diddy from prison. “Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call them.”

West replied “Absolutely, I love you so much man. You raised me. Even when I ain’t know you, know what I’m saying?”

The song proceeds with the men’s two children rapping on the beat. However, North West’s mother, Kim Kardashian, allegedly did not agree with the 11-year-old’s contribution. According to TMZ, Kardashian tried to stop the song’s rollout through a cease and desist. The former married couple share three other children together.

Screenshots shared by Ye apparently showed Kardashian telling her ex-husband that she took legal action to protect their child.

“I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her,” Kardashian reportedly texted her children’s father.

However, Ye did not respond warmly to her motive, stating he will “go to war” over the song’s release.

“Amend it or I’m going to war,” exclaimed the rapper. “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

The rapper seemingly evaded legal issues by releasing the song on X, given the app’s ambiguous protocols following its 2022 acquisition by Elon Musk.

Ye has also ventured into ongoing rants against Jewish people, also including the swastika in his new clothing and marketing materials. His latest controversy now involves him in Diddy’s public legal battle, as the detained media mogul anticipates his trial to start in May.

