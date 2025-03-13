News by Kandiss Edwards Ye Closes the Chapter on Another Donda Academy Lawsuit Kanye "Ye" West continues losing the multiple lawsuits against, now closed, Donda Academy.







Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has settled a wrongful termination and unpaid wages lawsuit involving his now-closed Donda Academy. The case was resolved weeks before it was set to go to trial.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2023 by former teachers Cecilia Hailey and her daughter, Chekarey Byers, alleged the school committed multiple health and safety violations and discriminatory practices. The plaintiffs claimed they were terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the school’s operations and sought over $1 million in damages.

The settlement requires Ye to fulfill his obligations within 45 days, after which the plaintiffs will request the dismissal of the case. The California-based private school opened in October 2021 and officially closed in June 2024. Hailey and Byers also highlighted issues with staff treatment, such as withheld wages and improper payment.

These legal developments come amid a series of controversies surrounding Ye, including allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct and antisemitic remarks. A former Yeezy employee filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, claiming Ye made racially insensitive remarks and engaged in inappropriate conduct.

In December 2024, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on another successful lawsuit against Ye and Donda Academy. Isaiah Meadows, a former instructor for the academy, relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 to work for the academy. He was offered a $165,000 salary and payment for accommodations in the expensive Calabasas area.

Meadows claimed Ye paid for housing for three months before halting payment. The ex-employee said that after he raised awareness of the school’s health concerns, he was demoted, and his pay significantly decreased. The former employee was issued a default judgment.

Furthermore, Ye has faced accusations of discrimination against Black employees. In April 2024, former security guard Benjamin Deshon Pravo filed a lawsuit alleging he was berated and fired for not cutting his dreadlocks and that Black employees faced discriminatory treatment compared to their white counterparts.

