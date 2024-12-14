Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Ye Loses Wrongful Termination Suit By Default Judgment Isaiah Meadows said he was fired for bringing attention to issues plaguing the schools.







Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui has given Isaiah Meadows a default judgment in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Kanye “Ye” West’s Christian school, Donda Academy LLC., Complex reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lui reached the decision after Ye and the other defendants named in the suit—Yeezy Christian Academy, Donda Services LLC, and Strokes Canyon LLC—failed to appear for the hearing with licensed attorneys.

Meadows said he was terminated as retaliation for bringing awareness to the issues plaguing the school, including water soaking into the facility’s floors.

In 2020, Meadows relocated to Los Angeles to work for the academy. He was offered a $165,000 salary and payment for accommodations in the expensive Calabasas area.

Meadows’ claimed Ye paid for housing for 3 months before halting payment. The ex-employee said after he brought awareness to the school’s health concerns, he was demoted—and his pay was significantly decreased.

Ye’s attorneys filed a motion with the court denying allegations.

Since Ye did not appear or send counsel, all statements issued on Ye’s behalf in the case have been stricken from the legal record.

Ye’s legal woes continue. Multiple former educators at the private Christian school, including Trevor Phillips, filed suit against the hip-hop impresario on April 4, alleging Ye showed a pattern of discrimination against Black employees.

In the filing, Phillips alleges,” Ye compared himself to Hitler—“minus the gas chambers”—and appeared to simulate masturbation during a one-on-one meeting in a Southern California hotel room,” NBC reported.

Phillips also alleged Kanye was aggressive and hostile toward Black employees, but spoke to white employees with respect. The case is set to go to trial in April 2025.

