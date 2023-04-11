Yes, Girl! Aliyah Boston Is Headed To The Indiana Fever As No. 1 Pick In The WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever just made the most of their No.1 pick when they selected South Carolina’s star player, Aliyah Boston.

Boston put together a stellar career for the Gamecocks, including a national championship, three Final Four appearances, and an impressive 129-9 record. She also swept the National Player of the Year awards in 2022. “It’s really special, I’m thankful to God for putting me in this position,” said the 21-year-old, from the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I’m ready to get there and get to work.”

The Fever can use a talent of her caliber, as the team had the worst record in the WNBA last season at 5-31.

“Aliyah Boston will have an immediate impact on our franchise on and off the court,” Fever GM Lin Dunn said. “We are excited to pair her with Kelsey (Mitchell) and NaLyssa (Smith) as we reload the Indiana Fever. We are very impressed with Aliyah’s post skills as well as her natural leadership skills. This a a great day for our franchise!”

Boston is part of a special group of players who had the option to return for a fifth and final season, due to having missed one year for COVID-19. She, along with a host of other players, had to make a pretty swift decision as the NCAA Women's tournament came to an end only weeks ago. Boston, whose team lost to Iowa in the Final Four, did not confirm her decision on the podium that night, but released a statement days later announcing she was turning pro. She won't be alone, as her fellow Gamecocks teammates Laeticia Amihere and Zia Cook, were also drafted in the first round, to Atlanta and Los Angeles, respectively. It's the first time since Oregon in 2020, that three players from the same team have accomplished the feat.

“It’s an amazing experience, really, because this group of girls have been through life together,” Amihere said. “These four years haven’t been only about basketball. Being able to be with them on one of our biggest nights is an amazing experience.”

Aliyah Boston holds the double-doubles record for South Carolina and was one of the key components to their historic journey over the last four seasons. The WNBA is better today because of Boston’s presence. We can’t wait to see her dominate.