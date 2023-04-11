Yes, Girl! Aliyah Boston Is Headed To The Indiana Fever As No. 1 Pick In The WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever just made the most of their No.1 pick when they selected South Carolina’s star player, Aliyah Boston.
Boston put together a stellar career for the Gamecocks, including a national championship, three Final Four appearances, and an impressive 129-9 record. She also swept the National Player of the Year awards in 2022. “It’s really special, I’m thankful to God for putting me in this position,” said the 21-year-old, from the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I’m ready to get there and get to work.”
The Fever can use a talent of her caliber, as the team had the worst record in the WNBA last season at 5-31.
“Aliyah Boston will have an immediate impact on our franchise on and off the court,” Fever GM Lin Dunn said. “We are excited to pair her with Kelsey (Mitchell) and NaLyssa (Smith) as we reload the Indiana Fever. We are very impressed with Aliyah’s post skills as well as her natural leadership skills. This a a great day for our franchise!”