YFN Lucci Bringing Heat To Hawks Halftime Show

Atlanta hometown hero and recording artist YFN Lucci is scheduled to hit the basketball court as a performer at the State Farm Arena, Nov. 18, when the Atlanta Hawks host the Detroit Pistons.

The Hawks announced the halftime act for the team’s first City Edition home game of the season. On this night, the Hawks will also unveil their 2025-26 Nike NBA Peachtree City Edition uniform.

.@YFNLUCCI is pullin up to perform at halftime on November 18‼️



Get your tickets: https://t.co/dgWfzGmFVT pic.twitter.com/I1qqiYwxDv — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 10, 2025

“It feels good to be back here at the arena, especially for the unveiling of the Hawks’ Peachtree City Edition uniforms and the new court,” said YFN Lucci in a written statement. “Performing in my city is always a good time.”

YFN Lucci has just released his latest album, “Already Legend,” on Sept. 26; chart data announced in October that, after debuting the project, it sold 29,000 units and charted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 in its first week.

YFN Lucci's 'ALREADY LEGEND' debuts at #14 on this week's Billboard 200 (29K sold). pic.twitter.com/8yG8qcVhdT — chart data (@chartdata) October 7, 2025

This is a return to the State Farm Arena after the rapper held a “Welcome Home” concert there after being in prison for four years, according to Fox 5. He was released after serving nearly four years in connection with a 2021 murder case. He had been charged with racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In January 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count of violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The concert featured several acts, like Rick Ross, Quavo, Latto, Trey Songz, Lil Boosie, and Dreezy.

Any information and tickets for the Nov. 18 game can be purchased on the Hawks’ website, Hawks.com/tickets. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

