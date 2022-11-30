‘You Forgot I Was A Seed,’ Meghan Markle Closes Out Podcast Finale With Cryptic Quote for Critics

Meghan Markle ended the inaugural season of her Archetypes podcast with a seemingly cryptic quote aimed at her critics and adversaries.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex released the final episode of the season for her Spotify podcast and ended the episode with a quote by Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos, Daily Mail reports.

“What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed,” she said.

Throughout the season, Markle has only had women guests. But for the season finale, she invited three Hollywood bigwigs for the episode “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.” Serving as Markle’s guests were The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, movie director Judd Apatow, and Real Housewives executive producer and Bravo host Andy Cohen.

The Duchess described her guests as “very thoughtful men … who’ve been behind some of the most successful movies and TV shows but also who are part of cultural conversation in such an impactful way.”

When it came to having them on the season finale, Markle explained why she thought it would be “interesting to sit with some men, hear their thoughts and see what they think of archetypes?”

Closing out the show, Markle shared her pride in using her platform to exert her voice. Her words seemingly highlight her sense of freedom in the wake of traumatic experiences she has shared about living in London with her husband, Prince Harry, as part of the royal family.

“I feel seen, I had never considered that in using my voice, that I would feel seen, but I do,” Markle said.

“Many moons ago I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels, tropes, and boxes that some may try to squeeze you into and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don’t quite fit the full person that you are, this [quote] is what I wanted to leave you with.”

She added. “To that point, my friend, keep growing and I’ll see you on the flip side. As ever, I’m Meghan.”