Education by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Young Birmingham Engineering Scholars Recognized By Historic Women’s Organization The students were recently honored by the Birmingham chapter of The Links Incorporated and its members of the Society of Women Engineers.







A group of young engineering students in Birmingham has been recognized for academic achievement and leadership by The Birmingham Chapter of The Links Incorporated and its members of the Society of Women Engineers, a group supporting women in engineering, highlighting continued efforts to expand opportunities for girls in STEM fields.

The students were recently honored during a ceremony celebrating middle and high school students pursuing engineering and technology education in Alabama. The recognition spotlighted students who demonstrated excellence in academics, innovation, and community involvement, according to AL.com and local education organizations. The NSBE organization, founded nationally in 1950, is considered one of the oldest advocacy groups for women engineers in the United States and works to increase female representation across engineering and technology professions.

“The importance of the NSBE program is that it’s family, it’s a community, it’s a group of people who look like you,” said Andrea Montgomery, a Links member, mechanical engineer, and member of the National Society of Black Engineers.

The Birmingham-area students honored this year participated in engineering-centered activities ranging from robotics and leadership academies to science competitions and mentorship programs. The Birmingham Chapter of The Links Incorporated acknowledged 28 students from Carver High School, Ramsay High School, and Parker High School during its National Society of Black Engineers Junior Honors and Awards Day. Local school systems and community partners have increasingly invested in STEM education initiatives to prepare students for careers in engineering, computer science, and advanced manufacturing.

NSBE says that the recognition serves not only as a celebration of student achievement, but also as encouragement for more young women and underrepresented students to pursue technical careers. National studies continue to show women remain underrepresented in many engineering disciplines despite years of recruitment efforts. Programs led by organizations such as the Society of Women Engineers seek to address those disparities through scholarships, networking opportunities, and student outreach.

The event also reflects Birmingham’s broader push to strengthen educational pipelines connected to science and technology industries throughout Alabama.

School leaders and community advocates said honoring students at an early age can help build confidence and long-term interest in STEM careers, particularly among girls who may not traditionally see themselves represented in engineering fields.

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