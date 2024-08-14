Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Young Buck To Repay 50 Cent $250K After Selling Assets After the liquidation of Young Buck's assets, the bankruptcy trustee was able to obtain $1,023,669.67. With that sum, he can pay 50 and also pay back the child support arrears and the $190,000 debt he owed the IRS







50 Cent claimed another victory recently when it was reported that his former G-Unit cohort, Young Buck, had repaid the money owed to the “Power” executive.

According to AllHipHop, Young Buck, who 50 Cent stated owed him $250,000 after not fulfilling the terms of his contract with G-Unit Records, has settled that debt. Young Buck sold his music catalog to satisfy several debts he owed, including child support and the IRS. Along with selling his music, he had to sell his collection of luxury cars, jewelry, and other items to get out of bankruptcy.

After liquidating Young Buck’s assets, the bankruptcy trustee obtained $1,023,669.67. With that sum, the Nashville-bred rapper cannot only pay off 50 but also pay back the child support arrears and the $190,000 debt he owed to the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. Trustee, Region 8, requested the dismissal of the $250,000 lawsuit 50 filed against Young Buck.

50 Cent posted a social media post demanding his money “by Monday.”

“🤨🤷🏾‍♂️I don’t know why they make me go through this part, but I’m a need that money by Monday. 😆@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

Young Buck initially filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. 50 Cent filed to get the money he stated he was owed. Young Buck claimed the money 50 wanted was an advance payment against future albums, while the “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper said it was a loan to help him while he was in financial trouble.

Attorneys for 50 tried to block the bankruptcy proceedings because they wanted Young Buck to settle the debt and fulfill his G-Unit recording contract. Yet, attorneys for Young Buck argued against it because they claimed he wasn’t obligated to repay any funds. After all, they labeled it an advance, while 50 stated it was a loan.

Young Buck took to his Instagram account to state that he is now a free agent.