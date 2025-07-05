Entertainment by Mary Spiller Young Noble, Member of Tupac’s Outlawz, Dies At 47 In Apparent Suicide Young Noble, a founding member of Tupac Shakur’s rap group the Outlawz, died, prompting an outpouring of grief from the Hip-Hop community.







Rufus Lee Cooper III, known to Hip-Hop fans as Young Noble and a longtime member of Tupac Shakur’s legendary rap group the Outlawz, has died at age 47. According to close associates, Cooper died by suicide early morning on July 4 in Atlanta.

The news was confirmed by fellow Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean, who took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking update.

“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning [July 4],” he wrote.

“Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper.”

Mean also urged the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON YOUR FOLKS,” Mean concluded the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLsrNLkBYeF/?img_index=1&igsh=MW5iN2VqMWRyMnB4NQ==

Young Noble’s death sent ripples through the Hip-Hop community, moving several artists and fans to express their grief online.

Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony shared his condolences on social media, writing: “RIP to my Thug Brother @young_noble just got the devastating news. I think of Edi and his whole family. My condolences to his family, wife, kids, friends, and fans. Rest up eternal bro. This mental health is a scary thing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLs3c1uyICg/?igsh=MThnZTF1NWU2N2Fwdw==

Born in Sierra Madre, California, Cooper spent part of his childhood in New Jersey, where he met future Outlawz collaborators Hussein Fatal and Yaki Kadafi.

He returned to California in the mid-1990s, where he crossed paths with Tupac Shakur during the creation of the album “All Eyez on Me.” It was the fourth studio album by 2Pac and the final to be released during his lifetime. It was released on Feb. 13, 1996.

Young Noble made his first major appearance on Tupac’s posthumous album, “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” featuring iconic tracks like “Hail Mary,” “Bomb First (My Second Reply),” “Life of an Outlaw,” and “Just Like Daddy.”

He later released a string of solo projects beginning with “Noble Justice” in 2002, followed by “Son of God” in 2012, “Powerful” in 2016, and “3rd Eye View” in 2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential support 24 hours a day.

RELATED CONTENT: Tupac, D’Angelo, And Public Enemy’s Record Labels Sued By Dr. Khallid Muhammad’s Legacy Estate