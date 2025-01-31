News by Kandiss Edwards Young Thug Is Now Allowed To Travel Through Atlanta Airport The Atlanta native is now able to stop through the city to catch flights.







Jeffrey “Young Thug” Williams can now travel out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being banned from the metro area.

On Jan. 29, Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, filed a motion to allow the “Lifestyle” rapper to travel through Atlanta for business purposes. Since Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport in the U.S., with both international and domestic flights, the rapper would otherwise need to make alternative travel arrangements to avoid the area.

The filing specifies that Williams’ travel would be limited to “commercial air travel for business and other lawful purposes,” according to WSB-TV.

Fulton County Judge Paige Whitaker approved the motion to amend the ban within hours of its filing.

Young Thug has been granted permission to travel through Atlanta for the purposes of using Atlanta International Airport



He asked for permission this morning and was granted it 2 hours later pic.twitter.com/saQBtV5zi9 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) January 28, 2025

Williams’ current ban from the metro Atlanta area and travel restrictions stem from his guilty plea in the YSL RICO case, the longest recorded trial in Georgia history. Williams pleaded no contest to violating the RICO Act and participating in gang activity. He also pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old rapper has sought to amend the terms of his 15-year probation and 10-year exile from the city. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Williams’ request to utilize his home on the outskirts of metro Atlanta.

The rapper’s attorneys argue that since the home is already owned by Williams, he is not attempting to circumvent the original order.

The request, however, did expand the original terms of his plea. As an Atlanta native with multiple family members, including his children, living in Georgia, the rapper is allowed in the city for weddings, funerals, or major events like his children’s graduations. The December 2024 requests the ability to “reside/visit” for holidays and other unnamed events.

The “Worth It” rapper is also required to return to Atlanta twice a year to participate in anti-violence and anti-drug demonstrations for local youth. These demonstrations can take the form of presentations or concerts.

