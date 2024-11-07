Young Thug Encourages Law Students To Become Defense Attorneys

Fresh out of prison from the YSL RICO case, Atlanta recording artist Young Thug passed on some advice to law students, thanks to his attorney Brian Steel.

Steel, who was speaking to students at Emory Law School in Atlanta, brought Young Thug into the conversation via FaceTime. Thug advised the future lawyers to become part of the defense to help people like himself instead of working for district attorney’s offices.

A video clip shows Steel holding up his phone while the rapper spoke directly to the students. The footage started to circulate on Nov. 6.

“We had a situation that was daunting towards my life and I think that the justice system could be very bad,” Young Thug said, according to AllHipHop. “Sometimes it could be bad. And you got to always look at it like they’re there to put us in prison and you guys are here to keep us from prison. And Brian still is the best person possible. He’s very pedagogical and he should be a professor.”

The “Lifestyle” rapper then made his pitch to the aspiring legal eagles.

“I think you guys should become lawyers. I think it’s very important to help people out of the situations that they’re in the best you can. I mean, what side you want to be on. You want to put people in prison for mistakes because everybody makes mistakes, we’re human and everybody on this phone, everybody in this classroom, you always need to know that you want one mistake away.” Young Thug said.

The rapper gave his defense attorney props for helping him get out of prison and then acknowledged that attorneys and doctors are the “greatest things” because they help do “God’s work” for the people.

