News by Daniel Johnson Young Thug's Attorney Files Motion Against Prosecution Lawyers In RICO Case In addition to filing the motion, Steel also spoke at length to the court about his difficulty working with the lawyers representing the prosecution.









In yet another attempt to have state prosecution lawyers removed from the sprawling RICO case against Jeffrey Williams, professionally known as recording artist Young Thug, his attorney, Brian Steel, filed an additional motion describing the “horror” of working with Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and Deputy District Attorney Symone Hylton on Aug. 6.

According to Fox 5, Steel requested the court to review a 2013 case involving the Ford Motor Co. that the pair also prosecuted. Steel claims that in that case, Love and Hylton allegedly made numerous frivolous motions, false statements, and other serious violations. In addition to filing the motion, Steel also spoke at length to the court about his difficulty working with the lawyers representing the prosecution.

According to the motion, which repeatedly attempts to establish the innocence of Williams, “The honorable court denied Mr. Williams’ original Motion to Disqualify Lawyers Love and Hylton on August 1, 2024, based on Mr. Williams’ assertion that he intends to call lawyers Love and Hylton as witnesses at trial.”

The motion continued, “Mr. Williams respectfully requests this honorable court to consider the ethical violations made by lawyers Love and Hylton in support of the motion to disqualify. See Ford Motor Co. v. Young.”

In that case, Steel argues that the states’ attorneys engaged in “constant misconduct,” including Love repeatedly filing a motion stating that the defense was obligated to provide work product despite knowing that this alleged requirement was untrue.

According to Steel, Love was allegedly involved in several ethical violations, including violating court orders, making false statements to the court, misrepresenting evidence, making false accusations of witness tampering against the defense, and at least one instance of a Brady violation during that trial.

Steel concluded the motion, stating, “The above does not truly encapsulate the horror of working with lawyer Love and lawyer Hylton. Not to be able to trust the prosecution to provide the simplest and most basic fundamental fairness such as honesty to the tribunal and honesty to all in the Courtroom must mandate that both lawyers Love and Hylton be disqualified from the case.“

