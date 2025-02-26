Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Atlanta Judge Orders Jewelry Confiscated During 2022 Raid Of Young Thug’s Home Be Returned The rapper requested the return of a Rolex Datejust watch; a diamond cross pendant; a necklace with circular and square green jewels; a diamond double-row tennis necklace; and two diamond stud earrings.







Young Thug, who requested that the jewelry, cars, and cash taken away from him after his May 2022 arrest be returned, will get some of those items back..

According to XXL, a judge told the state of Georgia that it needed to give the Atlanta rapper back the jewelry that’s currently still in their possession.

Thug wants some of the pieces back, while Rafaello & Company, a jeweler, is claiming other pieces that were taken during the raid. In the judge’s ruling, he ordered the state to turn the jewelry over to the jewelers “to facilitate the agreement reached by Rafaello” and the “Stoner” rapper.

The requested items include a Rolex Datejust watch, a diamond cross pendant, a necklace with circular and square green jewels, a diamond double-row tennis necklace, and two diamond stud earrings.

There has been no word on the release of the $149,426 in cash he claims was taken or the cars—a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs—that are still in the state’s possession. A Feb. 21 court appearance to discuss the matter was postponed.

It looks like he will have that jewelry to wear when he performs his first live show since his release from prison.

According to Billboard, Young Thug will headline the third day of Belgian music festival Les Ardentes on July 5. The festival’s social media account posted a promotional flyer letting its followers know of Thug’s upcoming show.

“HISTORY. YOUNG THUG IS BACK TO HEADLINE LES ARDENTES!

5TH JULY AT LES ARDENTES. TICKETS ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY !!🎫”

According to the festival’s website, this will be Thug’s first appearance there in eight years. Tickets are on sale now.

