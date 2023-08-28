Young Thug’s Father Questions Why Trump Got Bond For RICO Charges But Not His Son

Donald Trump and Young Thug are both facing RICO charges in Georgia but only one of them has received a bond while the other sits in jail.

On Saturday, August 26, Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr. appeared in an Instagram post shared by DJ Akademiks that shows him holding a sign calling out Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for seemingly showing favoritism despite the similarity in Trump and Thug both facing RICO charges in the state of Georgia.

“Trump & Crew got a bond, Young Thug & YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!! We deserve a fair fight too, Fani,” the sign read.

Williams also wore a black “FREE YSL” t-shirt and had the message typed at the top of his sign.

While Williams was attempting to get justice for his son, many spectators explained why they think the rapper remains imprisoned and Trump was allowed to bond himself out of jail last week.

“Trump isn’t accused of sendin hits on ni**as in the past 10yrs,” one person wrote.

“‘Exact same charges’ oh BROTHER💀💀💀bro a different level of delusional,” added someone else.

Trump was arrested at Fulton County jail last week on charges that he and 18 co-conspirators attempted to overturn his 2020 electoral loss to Joe Biden in the state of Georgia, according to The National News. Because of this, Trump and his allies were each charged with one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act. In addition to Georgia, he also faces three federal indictments in New York, Florida, and Washington.

However, Thugger’s RICO charges are a lot different in that the “Lifestyle” rapper’s indictment includes 65 counts against him and other members of YSL, a group prosecutors deem a “criminal street gang” affiliated with the Bloods that’s behind a series of violent crimes throughout the Atlanta area, including murder and armed robbery.

Rigging an election and committing violent crimes are two separate things. But Young Thug’s father believes his son is being treated differently from the former president since they’re both facing RICO charges in Georgia.

