(Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic) Technology by Sidnee Michelle YouTube, LinkedIn And Substack Crack Down On AI-Generated Content YouTube, LinkedIn, and Substack have introduced or expanded systems this summer to identify, label, or limit the distribution of certain AI-generated content.







Major digital platforms are increasing scrutiny of AI-generated content, putting new pressure on businesses and creators to be transparent about how they use artificial intelligence in public-facing work, Inc.com reports.

YouTube, LinkedIn, and Substack have introduced or expanded systems this summer to identify, label, or limit the distribution of certain AI-generated content. The moves come as platforms grapple with maintaining authenticity while generative AI makes producing text, images, and videos easier.

YouTube announced on May 27 that labels for photorealistic or meaningfully AI-generated or altered content would become more prominent. Labels appear below long-form videos and as overlays on Shorts. YouTube also began rolling out internal detection systems in May that can automatically apply labels when it detects significant photorealistic AI use and creators have not disclosed it.

LinkedIn has taken aim at what it describes as “AI slop,” or low-effort AI-generated content lacking original perspective. On July 30, the platform introduced an option allowing users to flag posts that “seem like AI slop.” More than one million people have used the feature, and LinkedIn Chief Product Officer Hari Srinivasan said members are seeing 40% fewer views of content the company classifies as AI slop compared with several weeks earlier.

Substack has also added AI detection. Its Pangram-powered tool can estimate whether eligible posts, notes, comments, and replies were written by a human or with AI assistance. The feature applies to content published on or after July 21. Publishers can disable detection on individual posts.

The developments are raising questions about how businesses should communicate their own AI practices.

In the Inc. column, brand and AI strategist Amy Zwagerman argued that companies should establish public AI policies explaining where they use the technology, how human judgment factors into AI-assisted work, how confidential information is protected, and what customers should know about a company’s AI use.

Zwagerman said establishing those guidelines could allow brands to define their approach before platform-generated labels or detection systems shape consumers’ perceptions for them.

As platforms expand their AI oversight, businesses using the technology may face greater pressure to explain not only whether they use AI, but how and why.

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