YouTuber P2istheName Found Dead In Los Angeles Mailroom At Age 26

A Black YouTuber who went by P2istheName has died at 26-years-old.

TMZ reported that the influencer, whose real name is Philip Enewally, was found dead March 14 at a mailroom in Los Angeles. The county has yet to reveal Enewally’s cause of death.

Enewally’s mother confirmed his death to the news outlet, asking for fans to respect the family’s privacy. However, she encouraged supporters to head to his channel to mourn.

Enewally amassed over 4 million followers on YouTube with his mix of lifestyle vlogs and gaming videos. Ahead of his unexpected passing, Enewally shared what would become his final video. Titled “Why this is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles,” Enewally said goodbye to his hometown as he looked forward to a new era in Atlanta.

“I was born & raised in LA so to say goodbye hurts but I have a good feeling something great is on the way,” he wrote in the video’s description.

Of the move, Enewally expressed his desire to explore a new place outside of his native city. According to People, Enewally has been making social media content for almost a decade. He went on to create a production company and detailed his journey of becoming a young Black millionaire.

Additionally, Enewally launched a clothing brand DONTMINDUS. The emerging designer released an assortment of hoodies and tees, all of which have currently sold out.

The influencing community now mourns the loss of one of their fellow creators, with a fellow YouTuber Coletheman speaking about the heartbreaking news.

My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice.



May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart. — COLETHEMAN (@colethemanyt) March 15, 2025

“My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words,” shared the content creator. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart.

An investigation into his death by the Los Angeles County Coroner remains ongoing.

