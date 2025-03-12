Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman YouTube Star Alysha Burney’s Brother Nixed Rumors On Her Unexpected Death Burney's brother shut down rumors that drugs and other allegations played a role in her death.







The brother of Black YouTube star and influencer, Alysha Burney, is setting the record straight on her unexpected death.

Burney died in her sleep Mar. 2 while on her 25th birthday trip to Mexico, a day shy of her actual birthday. Her brother, Charles, announced the news on Mar. 10 to his social media.

As rumors began to swirl about what caused her death, Charles refused to let commenters tarnish her legacy.

“It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing,” he wrote in the caption after confirming their loss. “We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family… Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!!”

The protective brother also spoke to WDAF about his sister and the allegations surrounding her death. He asserted that she was an “open book” who loved to inspire others through her life.

“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey,” shared the grieving sibling to WDAF. “She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever,”

Burney accrued social media success with more than 5 million followers on multiple platforms. She also became a film producer with her own production company, ABurney Productions. While noting her impact, Charles also shut down rumors that drugs played a role in her death. He emphasized that she was a determined young woman with plans to expand her entrepreneurial ventures.

“She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans,” he said. “There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations.”

Despite remaining vague on the other allegations, he did confirm that she died from an asthma attack that occurred as she slept. Prior to her death, Burney had aspirations of opening up a productive studio in their hometown of Kansas city.

“Her lifelong goal was to be a writer and a director,” continued Charles. “Another goal she had was to return to Kansas City, open a production studio, and help other young creatives from Kansas City get to where she was.”

While healing from this tragedy, he hopes for others to remember his sister’s impact and spirit of giving back.

RELATED CONTENT: Get Money! YouTuber DDG Claims His Net Worth Is Over $8M