White YouTuber's Prank on Black Rapper Goes Painfully Wrong When He Gets Punched In Face

Sometimes you have to know who to prank and who to stay away from.
A YouTube prankster found out the hard way that although he stripped the Bad Azz from his name, rapper Boosie can still be one (well, one of his boys can be).
The incident took place at a local Walmart over the weekend. The prankster, a white man who goes by the moniker of White Dolemite, posted the 24-second clip to his channel on Sunday. The video clip has almost 200,000 views. As White Dolemite approached the 40-year-old recording artist, who happened to be with three other individuals and a child, he appeared very much like a southerner dressed in a red shirt with blue denim overalls and a cowboy hat.
Without a greeting, the YouTuber walked up and said:
“Can you hand the mac ‘n cheese to me, boy?”
As Boosie looked up, White Dolemite rushed him saying, “Boy, I said hand it to me, now.”
After that, Boosie and his entourage gave the social media entertainer a few non-inviting looks. You can tell the temperature of the men wasn’t going to be a good look for what appeared to be a racist white man speaking disrespectfully to a Black man.
One of the guys with the rapper could be heard saying, “We’ll beat your ass,” while another questioned him, “Who you talking to like that?”
“Boosie,” White Dolemite responds, then says. “I’m the real Bad Azz. Now, hand it to me now, boy.”
To which another man asked, “Who you talking to like that, n***a? You tripping. I’ll beat your muthaf****n a** in this b***h.”
As the young man squared White Dolemite up, he said “what” to his face. Boosie looked confused in the midst of it all and stared at White Dolemite. The rapper then asked him if he was playing or if he was serious. By the time he got the last word out, his friend had already lunged at White Dolemite and struck him in the face. Then, the clip ended, leaving viewers wondering what happened after the punch.
You can view the exchange below: