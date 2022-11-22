White YouTuber's Prank on Black Rapper Goes Painfully Wrong When He Gets Punched In Face

Sometimes you have to know who to prank and who to stay away from.

A YouTube prankster found out the hard way that although he stripped the Bad Azz from his name, rapper Boosie can still be one (well, one of his boys can be).

The incident took place at a local Walmart over the weekend. The prankster, a white man who goes by the moniker of White Dolemite, posted the 24-second clip to his channel on Sunday. The video clip has almost 200,000 views. As White Dolemite approached the 40-year-old recording artist, who happened to be with three other individuals and a child, he appeared very much like a southerner dressed in a red shirt with blue denim overalls and a cowboy hat.