'You've Been Warned': Wife of Cheating Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Curses Critics

Oh, chile! The “at peace” wife of controversial relationship guru, Derrick Jaxn, is clapping back at critics by cursing them in Jesus’ name!

On Monday, a Twitter user by the name of Major Payn EX reposted a video clip showing a portion of Da’Naia Jaxn’s prayer-filled rant against those attempting to make a mockery of her marriage.

“This ni**a had to get caught cheating again! She done lost her ENTIRE f****n mind!” they tweeted.

This nigga had to get caught cheating again! She done lost her ENTIRE fuckin mind! pic.twitter.com/STALtrNQR4 — Whiskey Hoochiha 6th Hokage of Fupa (@MajorPaynEX) November 14, 2022

In the disturbing rant, in the wake of her husband being exposed as a serial cheater, Jaxn seemingly placed a curse on those speaking negatively about her marriage.

“May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless,” Da’Naia said.

“Let your seeds become vagabonds on this earth. Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands, let it be returned back to you,” she continued.

“Let it go down your throat and choke you until your days become few on the earth.”

According to the upset wife, she is a chosen vessel of God, and those aiming to emotionally harm her are only causing harm to themselves.

“The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my proPHEts no harm,” she quipped. “You’ve been warned.”

The fiery response was a drastically different approach than the one Da’Naia took in March 2021, when she sat beside her husband as he confessed to having multiple affairs, The New York Post reported. His confession only came after fans outed his alleged infidelities.

“The truth is Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage,” he said to the camera. “All of it falls under the category of cheating, affairs, stepping out.”

Derrick said his wife was not shocked by his confession, as he had already told her about his cheating, ahead of the public admission.

“There’s nothing out there that I don’t already know,” she said at the time.

Da’Naia also revealed that she left her husband for a period of time after he admitted to cheating.

“I agree with people saying that there is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage…when I found out about it, I left,” she said.

“I did not come back until I saw a shift or a change in his mentality.”

Since forgiving him, the couple has started “a new chapter” in their relationship, guided by their faith.