News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Young Thug Co-Defendants In YSL RICO Trial Granted Acquittals On 3 Charges Yak Gotti's attorney filed a motion for a directed verdict on all charges against him, the judge denied it for some charges, but granted the acquittal for three of them.







Although recording artist Young Thug is no longer on trial, his co-defendants’ cases are still before an Atlanta judge. The judge has granted two of Thug’s co-defendants, Deamonte Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell, acquittals on three charges against the pair.

According to Newsweek, Kendrick’s legal team recently filed a motion for a directed verdict on all charges against him on Nov. 20. Kendrick, who was also known as Yak Gotti, and Stillwell, known as SB, were charged with multiple counts related to racketeering conspiracy and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as murder and drug and gun violations.

Kendrick’s attorneys asked for the directed verdict, arguing that there is no legally sufficient evidence for a jury to reach a verdict that would find him guilty.

“The State has simply presented no evidence of Mr. Kendrick’s possession, custody, or control of the weapons or drugs found. Without possession, there can be no conviction on these counts,” the defense stated to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

Judge Whitaker denied the motion for most of the counts but did grant it for three others that are related to guns and drugs found when police officers searched Thug’s residence.

“I do not believe that even viewing in the light most favorable to the prosecution, there’s evidence upon a rational trier of fact could find the essential elements of possession of those particular items,” Whitaker said.

Prosecutors stated that Kendrick and Stillwell were part of the Young Slime Life, or YSL, gang. They were indicted in 2022, along with Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and 25 other people associated with YSL, under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

After hearing testimony for almost a year, the prosecution rested its case on Nov. 19. The defense did not call any witnesses. Closing arguments will take place on Nov. 21.

