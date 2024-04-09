Yung Miami Faces Trademark Infringement Allegations Over ‘Act Bad’ Merch Amid Legal Controversy

Yung Miami’s “Act Bad” slogan might bring on some not-so-good results amid reports of a trademark infringement claim.

On April 6, the City Girls rapper was reportedly served with trademark infringement paperwork for her “Act Bad” merch. A man named Larry Taylor took to Instagram with a video testimonial claiming to have attended the rapper’s (real name Caresha Brownlee) nightclub appearance in Houston to serve her with the legal docs.

Taylor claims to represent the alleged trademark owner, Charlie Cee (real name Charles Kenyatta Jr.). Cee claims to owns Act Bad Entertainment and believes the “Act Bad” merch conflicts with his company’s image. Following Miami’s run-in with Taylor, she took to Twitter to refute claims of selling any “Act Bad” merch.

“Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I’m not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let’s go viral I’m tired!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I'm not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let's go viral I'm tired!!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 7, 2024

Over some merch I DONT SELL 😂 https://t.co/i29a171UJO — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 7, 2024

Yung Miami was featured on Diddy’s 2023 single “Act Bad” along with rapper Fabolous and appeared in the music video. In May 2023, she released an “Act Bad” merch line that included $230 varsity jackets and T-shirts with the single’s title.

The trademark infringement paperwork comes amid heightened attention into Miami’s alleged involvement in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest lawsuit that accuses him and his entourage of sexual harassment and assault, along with other unlawful conduct. According to 25 pages added to Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ suit, the “Act Up” rapper was accused of transporting drugs for Diddy, including a narcotic known as “pink cocaine,” “2C-B,” or “tuci.”

Diddy has denied the claims made in Jones’ suit that was filed one month ahead of his homes being raided by federal agents in Miami and Los Angeles. Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, credited the raids to the multiple civil lawsuits filed against the rapper-mogul, including claims of sex trafficking.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer said. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Hey Papi’: Yung Miami Reportedly Cuts Diddy From BET Reality Show