Yung Miami Supports ‘The Gays’ With A New Pride Capsule Collection

Yung Miami is pushing past negative press with a positive initiative on the horizon. As a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ Pride community, the 305-bred rapper doubles down in her commitment with the launch of an upcoming Pride Collection titled “The Gays.” The certified City Girl curated the capsule line—which includes apparel and accessories—around freedom, diversity, inclusion and acceptance, and in collaboration with her “Caresha Please” brand.

The celebratory merchandise is set to drop on May 17, however, the public received a preview on May 10, when Yung Miami teased the line at the 2024 #GLAADhonors event that pays homage and exalts “Black LGBTQ nominees of the GLAAD Media Awards for their efforts, contributions, and visibility to the Black LGBTQ community,” according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“In light of gay pride, I wanted to do something for the LGBTQ community which is a big part of my fan base,” Yung Miami said in a press statement

“Oftentimes, I feel they’re left out so I wanted to celebrate and dedicate this collection to them to make sure they feel seen & heard.”

The “No Bars” rapper is putting the money where her mouth is by donating portions of the proceeds from “The Gays” collection to LGBTQ programming supported by GLAAD.

Yung Miami, who is one half of Hip-Hop’s iconic female group City Girls, has become known for her fashion forward style and has recently ventured into brand apparel. The “Caresha Please” brand has produced a line of women’s tees, joggers and cozy pajamas. The rapper went viral in February when she dropped her YAMS line which paid homage to the over top confidence of Deon Sanders swag from the 1990s.

Pride month runs Saturday, June 1-30. However, D.C. Black Pride kicks off May 24 and runs through May 27. The largest celebration of Black Pride was established in 1996 and goes down in Atlanta, Georgia and pops off Aug. 27. Atlanta Black Pride Weekend lasts through Labor Day.

