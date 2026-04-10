News by Kandiss Edwards Yusef Jackson, Son Of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Will Lead Rainbow Push Into The Future The decision to elevate Yusef was made by the coalition’s board to ensure organizational continuity.







The Rainbow PUSH Coalition has selected Yusef Jackson as its next leader following the death of the organization’s founder and global civil rights icon, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

The appointment of Yusef Jackson follows a brief period of leadership uncertainty after the resignation of Rev. Frederick Haynes III. Haynes had initially been chosen to succeed the elder Jackson. According to Politico, the decision to elevate Yusef was made by the coalition’s board to ensure organizational continuity and to preserve the founder’s lifelong mission of economic and social justice.

In an X post, Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced Yusef’s appointment. The organization expressed its enthusiastic support in the current times, “demand more,” and Yusef is presumably the right choice to push for more.

“With the appointment of Yusef D. Jackson as President and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, we are reminded that this is not just a leadership transition—it’s a call to action. We are living in a moment that demands more: more courage, more unity, more commitment to justice. The fight for civil rights and economic equity is not behind us—it’s right now,” the post read.

With the appointment of Yusef D. Jackson as President and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, we are reminded that this is not just a leadership transition—it’s a call to action.



We are living in a moment that demands more: more courage, more unity, more commitment to justice.… pic.twitter.com/pOi0NqaVUp — RainbowPUSHCoalition (@RPCoalition) April 9, 2026

Rev. Jackson, a two-time presidential candidate and protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., died on Feb. 17 at the age of 84. His passing in Chicago came after several years of significant health challenges, including a long battle with a neurological disorder.

The Rev. Jackson’s death has prompted a national reflection on a career that spanned more than six decades. From his early work with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to his historic Rainbow Coalition presidential runs in the 1980s, Jackson was instrumental in expanding the Democratic Party’s base. Additionally, his work led to the registration of millions of new voters. In his later years, despite the physical toll of progressive supranuclear palsy, he remained a presence at major civil rights demonstrations and political conventions.

RELATED CONTENT: Samuel L. Jackson Honors Late Rev. Jesse Jackson At NAACP Image Awards, ‘Power To The People’