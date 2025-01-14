Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Yvette Nicole Brown And Kym Whitley Defend LA Mayor Karen Bass Amid Criticism Over Handling Of Wildfires Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley think Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is under more scrutiny as a Black woman.







Actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley are standing 10 toes down for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass amid the growing backlash over her handling of the city’s raging wildfires. The two screen stars and LA residents believe Mayor Bass is under increased scrutiny because of her race.

Brown and Whitley spoke with TMZ on Saturday and expressed their unwavering support for Mayor Bass when asked about her handling of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. Rather than joining the criticism directed at the mayor by many LA residents, including celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, who recently referred to Bass as a “joke,” Whitley and Brown expressed frustration with those quick to blame the Black woman in leadership.

“Let me tell you something, she’s got a spine of steel, and she’s also been a Black woman in America a very long time, so none of this is new to her,” Brown said in a clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.

“We’re mad because we’re tired of it. We’re mad for her. We’re mad for her and we’re gonna stand,” Brown and Whitley declared.

The Community star shared her concern for Bass, noting that the stress of the situation seems to be taking a visible toll on her. Brown emphasized that the mayor is dealing with an overwhelming workload and can only do so much, especially in areas where she isn’t the mayor.

“She has the city to take care of. She does not have time to hear from these reporters. And she is also not mayor of every municipality in California,” Brown said.

“Yes. There are people that are mad that she didn’t fix the fires in Malibu. She’s not the mayor of Malibu.”

“You’re right. What is she supposed to do in a city she’s not the mayor of? People don’t understand,” Whitley added.

Mayor Bass is not the mayor of Malibu, California, where wildfires caused major destruction. Bruce Silverstein is the mayor of Malibu. However, the wildfires have been ravaging LA and Ventura counties, along with the ongoing Palisades and Eaton fires.

The Palisades Fire, which began as a brush fire on Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles neighborhood east of Malibu, spread to over 23,713 acres by Sunday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). By Monday, the fire was 14% contained, with Cal Fire reporting that it likely damaged or destroyed approximately 5,316 structures.

There was much debate over Brown and Whitley’s defense of Mayor Bass. Many supported their stance and pointed out that the mayor might be facing heightened criticism due to her race.

“Damned if she do damned is she don’t! and as for Khloe Kardashian, keep your personal feelings out of this cause we know the real reason you were so quick to bash her,” one person wrote in response.

“Nahh yall not getting it, no matter what happened.. SEE how they QUICK to destroy a Black woman’s character,” added someone else.

However, others disagreed with the two actresses and said Mayor Bass deserved the scrutiny she’s receiving alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“EVERYTHING IS NOT ABOUT RACE SIS MADE A BAD DECISION,” one critic wrote.

“The mayor cut 17 MILLION in fire disaster relief. They’ve been dragging the Governor Gavin too,” another critic added. “Please STOP and let these people take responsibility! The fire should NOT still be happening DAYS later!”

The LA wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 24 people, including some who perished while trying to save their homes. In addition to destroying hundreds of residences, a Los Angeles County fire official reported numerous significant injuries connected to two of the fires, though the exact number remains unclear.

