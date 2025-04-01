Money by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman With Zelle Shutting Down, Who Can You Send Funds To? These Money-Sending Apps Can Fill The Need More than 2,000 banks used Zelle.







With the Zelle money-sending app officially closing shop, these other digital payment apps can fill the need.

For many, Zelle has become the go-to app for splitting bills and requesting funds for everyday transactions. However, the app’s owners have announced its official shutdown on April 1.

According to U.S. News, the shutdown is due to most U.S. banks already having Zelle on their own apps. With most people accessing Zelle through these partnered companies, the need for its platform became unwarranted. Moreover, frequent scamming plagued the app, leading it to prefer its use through authorized bankers that come with tighter security features.

That option is no longer available for those who have used the platform’s standalone app. Despite this, multiple money-sending apps are still available that can get the job done as quickly as Zelle.

Thankfully, Zelle payments can still be conducted through one’s specific banking app. With over 2,200 banks using Zelle to transfer funds, one’s breakup with Zelle becomes less of a reality.

Another popular digital payment app, Venmo, adds a social element to covering one’s tab. Not only can you create a personable profile to send and receive money, but you can also look at your contacts’ transactions. The main downside is that the funds do not transfer automatically into one’s bank account.

On the flip side, this money can be used for future Venmo requests, making it easier to pay your share. Venmo also allows payments from credit cards but for an additional fee.

Apple Cash is another way for iPhone users to send money without needing additional apps. With iMessage activated, users can send money from their device until it is deposited into their associated bank account. However, this feature remains strictly for iPhone users.

PayPal is a more traditional form of payment transfer, but its long-standing notability makes it a safe and ready-to-use option for retail purchases. Funds can also remain on one’s PayPal balance for a future transaction and link to multiple payment methods, including credit cards.

Lastly, Cash App is a quick and convenient way to move money between two parties. Through partnerships with celebrities like Angel Reese and Kendrick Lamar, the Cash App card makes plastic cards personalized with cool designs.

While there have been some data breach controversies, Cash App is changing how you charge your card with its culturally infused marketing. Moreover, it allows users to send more than typical cash with features like purchasing Bitcoin and trading stocks.

Although Zelle is no longer available, there are numerous ways to still receive your coins in a timely, safe manner.

RELATED CONTENT: Microplastics And Pollutants Linked to Kidney Damage: New Study Highlights Hidden Dangers