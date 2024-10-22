Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Charge It To The Game! Angel Reese Signs New Deal With Cash App In Her First WNBA Off Season The Chicago Sky player will become the face of giveaways, limited-edition debit cards, and a financial literacy campaign.







Angel Reese is charging it to the game. The WNBA rookie signed a new deal with Cash App in the off-season.

Vibe reported Reese’s new venture with the digital banking service. The Chicago Sky player will become the face of giveaways, community empowerment initiatives, and some limited-edition debit cards.

Cash App announced The Angel Machine to celebrate their collaboration on Oct. 21. Launching in Chicago, local fans can play an interactive game where the prizes include Reese’s memorabilia, like her crown and college jersey. Reese shared her gratitude to partner with Cash App, becoming part of their first campaign with the WNBA.

“I’m grateful to partner with Cash App, a brand that is committed to supporting my efforts in driving impact on and off the court,” shared the 22-year-old in a statement to VIBE.

Moreover, the two parties will renovate a basketball court in Reese’s hometown of Baton Rouge. In December, a block party will celebrate the upgrades.

Reese added, “I established the Angel C. Reese Foundation to empower girls and future generations, and I’m thrilled that as part of this overall partnership, we will be able to collaborate with Cash App to renovate a basketball court in the city of my alma mater, Baton Rouge, a place and community that means so much to me personally.”

Cash App users and Angel Reese fans can showcase their admiration for the record-breaking athlete. They will be able to design their debit card with Angel-approved stamps. Customers with a Cash App card can get up to 25% off all Angel Reese merchandise purchased on her website.

However, the deal extends even further. Reese will encourage financial literacy in Cash App’s new campaign, set to debut by the end of this year.

“Angel Reese is redefining what it means to be a game changer, authentically pushing the boundaries between sport and culture,” said Catherine Ferdon, Cash App CMO. “Together with Angel, we aim to improve the future of the sport while supporting her unapologetically bold endeavors, create world-class experiences for fans, and provide access in the community for girls to play basketball.”

As all their endeavors begin, Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast viewers will see Cash App as the latest sponsor. The podcast recently guest-starred Glorilla, which gives fans a deeper look at Reese off the court.

RELATED CONTENT: The Laugh Zone Is Dayton, Ohio‘s 1st Black-Owned Comedy Club