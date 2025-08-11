Zendaya Kicks Off Debut Shoe Campaign For On With Long-Time Collaborator Law Roach

Zendaya is expanding her creative partnership with sportswear company On, bringing her long-time stylist, Law Roach, into the design process.

The “Euphoria” actress revealed the shoe for the Swiss company, calling the sneaker the “Cloudzone Moon.” According to Women’s Wear Daily, the design is Zendaya and Roach’s take on the brand’s original Cloudzone sneaker. It features three colorways, including its signature ivory white with red laces, as well as a lilac and black “dew” color.

The 28-year-old also helped co-design the initial launch for the company’s Spring 2024 line, the same year she began her brand partnership. She showed off the new iteration for On’s Fall campaign in a promotional video.

True to On’s vision of footwear, the shoe features a breathable mesh upper, a supportive heel, and forefoot padding for easy wear. Its midsole incorporates On’s signature CloudTec cushioning as well.

The new shoes also accompany a “Zendaya Edit,” with new apparel pieces from the two-time Emmy winner. Complete with track suits, jumpsuits, and bomber jackets, the complete collection showcases an array of neutral sportswear befitting the stylist and his muse.

Zendaya also brought in reinforcement with Roach, the self-proclaimed “image architect,” to help bring this new campaign to life. To promote the launch, the two starred in a humorous skit where Zendaya showed off her acting chops to Roach.

In the commercial, Roach challenged Zendaya’s acting skills by having her perform multiple lines in different accents, from British to New York, and even by Roach himself.

“I’ll definitely keep you in the reel,” said Roach sarcastically after her impression of him.

The two have taken on styles from other brands before, yet are further establishing themselves as a creative force in fashion with this joint partnership. The collection is now available, featuring the edit’s standout shoe for $200 at On.

While Zendaya will most likely not star in any biopics about Roach, the two continue to blossom in their respective careers while still supporting one another as a creative team.

