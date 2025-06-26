Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Law Roach New Judging Role On ‘Project Runway’ Is A ‘Full-Circle Moment’ Law Roach is excited to bring his love for fashion to season 21 of "Project Runway."







Law Roach is set to make his judging debut on Season 21 of Project Runway, a milestone he describes as a “full-circle moment” thanks to his longtime love for the show.

Premiering July 31 on Disney+, Freeform, and Hulu, the new season of Project Runway welcomes Roach as he lends his eye for fashion to the iconic design competition show. The Chicago native joins returning host Heidi Klum, mentor and former winner Christian Siriano, and Elle Editor-In-Chief Nina Garcia, both of whom he knows personally and has worked with in the industry.

“It just felt like the right time to enter a space that felt really familiar because I grew up watching that show,” Roach told Out. “I remember watching Christian’s season when he won, so it felt like a full-circle moment to be invited to be a judge.”

Judging reality competitions is familiar territory for Roach. After rising to fame for styling stars like Zendaya, Jeremy Pope, Angela Bassett, Cardi B, André 3000, and Tyla in unforgettable red carpet looks, he’s served as a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary and appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. For Roach, each platform is a chance to showcase both his fashion expertise and his sharp, charismatic personality.

“When I’m on television, I get to show a small part of myself that is quick-witted and sassy, things I don’t do in my professional life,” he said. “This gives me a chance to be expressive in a different way.”

While Drag Race features a strong fashion element, it isn’t entirely centered on style, unlike Project Runway, which makes Roach even more excited to step into his new role.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is a talent show that includes fashion, and Project Runway is a fashion show with great talent,” Roach said. “What makes me excited about Project Runway is that I’m looking at the next generation of Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs and being able to meet those talents at the ground level.”

As for what’s next for the renowned stylist, Roach hopes to appear in more scripted roles and style celebrities who come into his life naturally.

“Everything happens organically, and I hope to keep it that way,” he said.

