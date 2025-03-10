Zenith Bank Celebrates Ghana’s Independence Day By Blending Business And Culture

Zenith Bank celebrated Ghana’s 68th Independence Day with its Wear Ghana initiative. Across its 43 locations, employees wore traditional Ghanaian attire, including Kente cloth, the brightly-colored pattern created by the Akan tribe. The wear Ghana initiative was designed to promote cultural pride and to encourage Ghanaians to purchase locally manufactured fabrics. The bank also introduced the “Tastes of Ghana’ customer initiative, where patrons could enjoy some of the country’s traditional drinks like sobolo (hibiscus tea) and popular Ghanaian treats, such as Nkatsi cake, a peanut-brittle-like dessert made from peanuts and melted sugar.

The bank shared footage of customers indulging in the local delectables on its Instagram page.

““It was more than just a refreshment; it was a celebration of Ghana’s rich culinary heritage and the warmth of true Ghanaian hospitality.Thank you for celebrating with us! Happy Independence,” the video’s caption read.

Henry Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank said that the event was not only a celebration of Ghana’s independence but it also gave employees and customers to take pride in Ghanaian culture.

“As a Bank, we believe in the importance of honoring national identity and ensuring that our customers feel connected not only to us but also to the rich heritage that defines Ghana,” Onwuzurigbo said in a statement posted on the Bank’s website.

The company stated that the “Wear Ghana” and “Tastes of Ghana” initiatives helped to strengthen the bank’s relationship with its customers by fostering a sense of community and highlighting its role as a key contributor to the country’s development.

Additionally, in honor of International Women’s Month, the bank hosted the International Women’s Day l Seminar, where the theme is “Winning On All Fronts” The virtual event took place March 7 on YouTube and Zoom.

