Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Zion Williamson Exits Media Day After Reporter Questions Why Kendrick Lamar Wasn't Included In Playlist







A question regarding Kendrick Lamar during the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day caused Zion Williamson to abruptly end his time with the press.

According to Complex, a reporter questioned Williamson’s taste in music during the session, where the interest should have been more focused on the upcoming season and the weight loss the typically overweight player experienced during the off-season. The reporter asked him what songs were on his summer playlist as he prepared for the upcoming season. After pausing to think about an answer, even complimenting the reporter on a “great question,” Williamson named The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Larry June, and Curren$y as being a prominent part of his tunes.

"Notorious BIG Ready to Die, that's always in the mix. Nas Illmatic. Gotta throw Larry June up there. A lot of @CurrenSy_Spitta… When I started training I feel like Curren$y was heavy in the mix" — Zion Williamson on his soundtrack for the summer

When the same reporter asked him about him excluding Kendrick Lamar from his playlist Williamson responded by asking the reporter why he would ask a question like that.

The reporter said, “I just feel like you have two good songs you could’ve been playing in the gym.”

“What songs would those be?’ asked Williamson.

The reporter mentioned the two Drake diss tracks that Lamar released during the battle against the Canadian rapper earlier this year, “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.”

“Where was the greatness of the summer in your tracklist?” the reporter retorted.

“I hear you. But you know, you’re entitled to your opinion,” Williamson replied. “I’m entitled to mine, but saying that, come on, it’s Kendrick Lamar. Like, I really gotta sit up here and talk about how good of an artist he is?”

With that answer, the 6-foot-6 player got up and exited the podium, leaving the reporters as he ended his session with the media.

Zion walks out mid interview when asked why he isn't listening to Kendrick Lamar

pic.twitter.com/xCPAo3nPyU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 30, 2024

But, Williamson did tell the media about what he anticipates leading into the upcoming season, according to NBA.com

“My goals are to have a successful season as a team and finally participate in the playoffs. Those would be my two goals for this year.”

