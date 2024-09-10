Jay-Z Backs Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance And Nicki Minaj Sounds Off

Hip-hop recording artist Kendrick Lamar has had a great year after the contentious battle with Canadian superstar Drake. It has culminated with the announcement of him being named the Super Bowl LIX’s halftime performer on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The person responsible for making that decision, Jay-Z has backed it with a statement after word got out.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” the “It’s A Hard Knock Life” lyricist said.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

The announcement sent shockwaves as many people expected New Orleans’ own Lil Wayne to be the featured performer.

Master P was among many hip-hop luminaries who felt disappointed that his fellow New Orleans native was given that coveted position, especially since he was named ‘Entertainment Ambassador’ of Super Bowl LIX.

“As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant, and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here. @masterpmasterclass #Godisgood Change starts with us. @nfl @jayz @mayorcantrell“

But, pure venom was released from Lil Wayne’s extended Young Money/Cash Money family when Queens-bred rapper Nicki Minaj seemingly blasted Jay-Z for not selecting the man who signed her to his label when she was just starting her hip-hop career.

Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out.… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

The internet was buzzing with many people chiming in, whether for or against the decision to pick Lamar to perform on Feb. 5, 2025. The man who helped start the legacy of Cash Money Records and Lil Wayne, Birdman, also chimed in with his disgust that the man that he introduced to the world wasn’t getting his “respek.”

