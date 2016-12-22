In this issue: June 2013
- 43 Ensuring a Legacy of Wealth
- 47 A Good Job is Just the Beginning
- 50 Magic's Touch
- 52 B.E. 100s: Accelerate Your Business
- 64 Pipeline to Power: BE's Industrial/Service Company of the Year
- 78 High Velocity: Black Enterprise's African American Auto Dealer of the Year
- 88 The Magicians of Madison Avenue: BE Ad Agency of the Year
- 100 The Turnaround Kings: BE 100s Financial Services Company of the Year
- 104 The Curtain Never Falls on Bob Johnson (A.G. Gaston Lifetime Achievement Award)
Columns
- 10 Publisher's Page: Civil Rights for a New Generation: Rescuing the Abandoned
- 12 Executive Memo: What it Takes to Accelerate Your Business
- 17 Small Business: Revved Up for Growth (2013 Small Business Award winners)
- 25 Money: What You Should Know About the Roth 401(k)
- 28 Money: Keep Track of Rewards Points
- 28 Money: Teaching Financial Literacy
- 35 Work: Diving Deep
