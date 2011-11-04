‘Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada Gets Six-Figure Book and Film Deal

Evelyn Lozada, the outspoken co-star of VH1’s hit reality series, Basketball Wives, signed a multi-platform, six-figure deal with Cash Money Content for literary and feature film projects, according to reports.
Music moguls Bryan “Baby” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams —whose Cash Money Records boasts a hitmaker roster including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil’ Wayne — are the founders & CEOs of Cash Money Content overseeing the deal.
Lozada’s first book series, The Wives Association, is co-authored by novelist and former Law & Order: Criminal Intent writer Courtney Parker, and will follow Lozada’s alter-ego character, Eve Inez-Landon. The stories will be an intriguing mix of her own experiences and that of other athletes’ wives and girlfriends, Lozada told reporters.
The Bronx, N.Y. native is currently preparing for her nuptials to NFL wide receiver, Chad Ochocinco, a love affair featured prominently in the second and third seasons of the show. Basketball Wives is set for its fourth season to debut next year.
Pingback: Bryan "Birdman" Williams on Cash Money Content Success-Black Enterprise()
Pingback: Cash Money Records CEO Birdman Reveals his Latest Project, Cash Money Content | KarenCivil.com()
Pingback: Bryan “Birdman” Williams Talks Music, Literacy & Business » JK Consulting Group, LLC()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: buy kona()
Pingback: every day deals()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: Wholesale()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: lefkoşa kirakık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: foldable wall bed()
Pingback: Djinn()
Pingback: leginy()
Pingback: vintage collectibles()
Pingback: make money from home()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: womens vibrator()
Pingback: sex toys cleaner()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()
Pingback: paddle board rentals near me()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: RMUTT()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: tratamento Alcoolismo()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: Home Goods()
Pingback: what emac()
Pingback: realistic dildo()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: games for pc download()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: finished basements atlanta()
Pingback: lucky palace casino()
Pingback: Queen cotton sheets()
Pingback: Rooftop Air Conditioner Unit()
Pingback: web design company()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibe()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Quick News Updates()
Pingback: free full download for windows pc()
Pingback: AR-670-1 compliant uniform boots()
Pingback: how important is sex()
Pingback: tire care()
Pingback: nylon cutter head()
Pingback: tips to make your wife happy()
Pingback: g gasm sex toy()
Pingback: Bond back clean Melbourne()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()
Pingback: Scented Candles,()
Pingback: 9 inch dildo()
Pingback: rabbit vibe()
Pingback: bandiera Italia()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: g spot vibrators()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrator()
Pingback: Original Magic Wand()
Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Review()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraint()
Pingback: dick sleeve()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: pc apps for windows 8()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: Sripatum university()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: restraining straps()
Pingback: forklift repair miami()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator()