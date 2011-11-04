‘Basketball Wives’ Evelyn Lozada Gets Six-Figure Book and Film Deal

Series to be based on true accounts of life dating athletes

Evelyn Lozada, the outspoken co-star of VH1’s hit reality series, Basketball Wives, signed a multi-platform, six-figure deal with Cash Money Content for literary and feature film projects, according to reports.

Music moguls Bryan “Baby” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams —whose Cash Money Records boasts a hitmaker roster including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil’ Wayne — are the founders & CEOs of Cash Money Content overseeing the deal.

Lozada’s first book series, The Wives Association, is co-authored by novelist and former Law & Order: Criminal Intent writer Courtney Parker, and will follow Lozada’s alter-ego character, Eve Inez-Landon. The stories will be an intriguing mix of her own experiences and that of other athletes’ wives and girlfriends, Lozada told reporters.

The Bronx, N.Y. native is currently preparing for her nuptials to NFL wide receiver, Chad Ochocinco, a love affair featured prominently in the second and third seasons of the show. Basketball Wives is set for its fourth season to debut next year.