Gary Vee Holds Fireside Chat with Minority Entrepreneurs [Video]

Recently Gary Vaynerchuk, aka Gary Vee, an American serial entrepreneur, four-time New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and internationally recognized internet personality, sat down with a room full of minority entrepreneurs to drop some gems and figure out where he could help.
Before we jump into the round table discussion that this meeting sparked, below is the list of the extremely diverse group of participants:
Cliff Worley Previously the chief digital officer for Daymond John and currently digital engagement director for Kapor Center for Social Impact, the epicenter of social impact startups developing tech-based solutions to real world problems. Instagram enthusiast. IG: fiscalcliff
Allie Felix Previously marketing manager for Draper University, a startup boot camp and a crash course in business and entrepreneurship and Silicon Valley’s top entrepreneurship program founded by Tim Draper. Felix recently relocated to NY for marketing consulting.
Thomas Knox Founder of Date While You Wait, a popular event bringing human interaction and connection to New York City, using creative and innovative methods. The concept went viral. Knox is currently scaling to other cities and using social media to drive traffic. www.datewhileyouwait.com
Mike Brown A former Indianapolis Colts player, Brown is the founder and CEO of Win-Win, an online platform where sports fans can compete in games to win epic experiences and amazing prizes from their favorite pro athletes, all while supporting charitable causes.
Charles Cole Founder of Energy Convertors www.energyconvertors.org, a resource for underrepresented minorities dedicated to enhancing the failing education system.
Ruben Harris Co-Founder of Breaking into Startups, a platform that features inspiring stories of people who broke into tech from non-traditional backgrounds.
Dave Salvant Y Combinator graduate and founder of Squire, a mobile app that allows you to book and pay for a haircut in just three taps. IG: getsquire
Muhga Eltigani – Founder of NaturAll Club, the first fresh fruit hair product line. Named one of this year’s Forbes “30 Under 30 in Retail and E-commerce.”
Terry Oppong – Partnership Manager for TED Conferences’ TED Global 2017. Co-founder of Chalé Tours, which offers travelers a different perspective of Africa.
Lamar Wilson and Lafe Taylor – Co-founders of Hijro a distributed ledger platform that enables the transfer of trade assets to provide working capital solutions for organizations by connecting to financial institutions.
Everything was discussed from the hip-hop culture’s influence on entrepreneurship to how Vaynerchuk could assist in the growth process of a lot of the endeavors presented. The chat was actionable indeed. Peep the entire session below. Special thanks to Maribel Lara, Gary Vee and VaynerMedia for hosting the Black Enterprise community. We’ll have to do it again sometime soon.
