10 Black Celebrity Investors Driving the Cannabis Industry Forward

The expanding legalization of cannabis in the United States has led more Black celebrities to both promote the culture and create equity by investing in the industry. These figures are using their influence and capital to reshape a multibillion-dollar market through venture capital and premium cannabis brands, which were historically built on communities affected disproportionately by prohibition.

1. Jay-Z – Monogram and Casa Verde Capital

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter achieved major advancements in the cannabis industry through a strategic investment approach that includes both brand ownership and venture capital. In 2020, he introduced Monogram as a luxury cannabis brand and became a leader at Casa Verde Capital, which manages large investment funds for cannabis startups. Carter invests in both California and national cannabis markets to expand minority participation. He began his cannabis industry career by advocating for racial equality in the War on Drugs, helping establish pathways for business ownership that generate wealth across generations.

2. Wiz Khalifa – Khalifa Kush

Since 2015, Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush has expanded into a multi-state cannabis brand operating in California, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Khalifa Kush represents the artist’s lifestyle and has become a pioneer in celebrity cannabis brands by achieving top sales results. Khalifa directs his investment approach toward authentic cannabis culture by expanding products nationally and developing genuine products.

3. Snoop Dogg – Death Row Cannabis and Cannabis Investments

In 2016, Snoop Dogg became the first major celebrity to create a fully branded cannabis line. Following his acquisition of Death Row Records in 2022, he launched Death Row Cannabis, aligning the brand with the cultural legacy of the iconic record label. He operates his cannabis business mainly from Colorado and other legal states while expanding his investments through Casa Verde Capital and other ventures.

4. Method Man – TICAL

In 2020, Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan started the cannabis brand TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives). The company focuses on delivering premium products while maintaining social equity as one of its core values. The brand maintains operations across different legalized states, such as California and New York, dedicating resources to community reinvestment and establishing minority partnerships.

5. Isiah Thomas – One World Pharma Investment

Isiah Thomas, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame, has achieved significant progress in the cannabis industry through his investment in One World Pharma. Through substantial financial backing, he has increased his participation in worldwide hemp and cannabis production. Thomas changed his business approach from retail branding to supply chain strategy positioning, utilizing a scalability-driven strategy to take advantage of global markets.

6. Ice Cube – Fryday Kush

The actor Ice Cube, who created the Friday film franchise, entered the cannabis business through Fryday Kush, which he developed with prominent producers. The California-based brand uses nostalgic value to market its high-quality cannabis products. Through his market entry, Cube uses cultural intellectual property to expand his brand into a fast-expanding and profitable market.

7. Whoopi Goldberg – Emma & Clyde

Whoopi Goldberg is a multifaceted cannabis investor and innovator. Following her initial venture, she launched Emma & Clyde under the WhoopFam umbrella, a brand named after her mother and brother. The brand focuses on premium flower and wellness-based products, aiming to normalize cannabis use among women and wellness consumers by introducing it to health and lifestyle applications beyond recreation.

8. Al Harrington – Viola Brands

Former NBA star Al Harrington founded Viola Brands in 2011, naming it after his grandmother. Harrington has evolved into one of the industry’s most influential advocates for social equity, focusing on vertical integration from cultivation to retail. Through his Viola Cares initiative, he works to increase minority participation, famously pledging to help create 100 Black millionaires through cannabis entrepreneurship.

9. Lil Wayne – GKUA Ultra Premium

In 2019, Lil Wayne entered the market with GKUA Ultra Premium, a brand designed to provide consumers with high natural levels of THC. Wayne’s approach focuses on the “connoisseur” experience, emphasizing high-potency products and consistent quality curated by the artist himself. By partnering with expert growers who meet his standards, Lil Wayne has expanded the brand from California into several other legal states.

10. Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims – Primitiv

NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr. and his former teammate Rob Sims co-founded Primitiv to advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis, particularly for athletes dealing with chronic pain and recovery. Based in Michigan, Primitiv is a wellness-focused cannabis company that operates a cultivation facility and multiple retail locations. The duo is deeply involved in research, partnering with institutions to study the plant’s effects on CTE and traumatic brain injuries.

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