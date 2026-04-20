Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 4/20 Guide: Cannabis, Music And Business Events To Get With This year’s calendar features a diverse range of activations







As the cannabis industry matures, 4/20 has evolved from an informal counterculture holiday into a sophisticated intersection of entertainment, entrepreneurship and community building. This year’s calendar features a diverse range of activations—from legendary hip-hop performances in iconic outdoor venues to curated networking sessions designed for the next generation of industry leaders.

420 on the Rocks (Morrison, Colo.) — West Coast icons Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube headline this premier concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater on April 20. The AEG-presented lineup includes Too $hort and Czarface, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7 p.m. This event is a central destination for cannabis culture, merging hip-hop history with the modern 4/20 holiday experience.

Vibe & Eat 4/20 Networking Experience (Baltimore) — Entrepreneurs @chefcapes and @tequierojugo host this professional social event on April 20 at JÜGO Fresco. Running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the experience focuses on community building for creatives and founders. By combining infused culinary arts with structured networking sessions, the event fosters collaboration among Black professionals and entrepreneurs in a high-energy environment.

Negro Jeoparty (Los Angeles) — Produced by Antidepressants Media, this Black culture-driven trivia experience returns to the Rockwell Lounge on April 21. The event merges comedy and community with “the art of the herb,” featuring interactive gameplay centered on Black history and pop culture. It provides a unique alternative to traditional nightlife by creating a space for cultural joy and connection.

Cannafest ATL: A 4/20 Celebration for the Culture (Atlanta) — Organized by Rick’s Rulez, this curated community activation takes place April 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at a private location. The event connects Black creatives and entrepreneurs through a marketplace of premium vendors and live performances. It prioritizes intentional networking and spiritual growth, encouraging professional involvement within the modern cannabis industry.

High on Vibes with Jadakiss (Brooklyn, N.Y.) — In case you missed it, legendary rapper Jadakiss hosted a curated nightlife-meets-cannabis experience on April 19. Designed for cultural tastemakers, the event features live DJ performances and premium cannabis pairings in a VIP setting. This Brooklyn activation serves as a key component of Jadakiss’ expanding cannabis business portfolio, bridging the gap between hip-hop legacy and commercial industry growth.

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