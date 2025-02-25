10 Black Footwear Brands That Stand On Style And Business

On the heels of New York Fashion Week, it seems fitting to highlight Black-owned footwear fashion. BLACK ENTERPRISE curated 10 standout Black-owned footwear brands that shine with creativity and innovation. The footwear designers behind these brands are redefining the fashion landscape and proving that support of Black-owned businesses is essential to Black style and culture and to the economy and existence. Their bold designs and powerful messages continue to inspire, making an undeniable impact on the world of fashion.

Aminah Abdul Jillil

Aminah Abdul Jillil founded her luxury shoe brand in 2012, serving as its creative director. Renowned for its bold designs and signature oversized bows, the brand prioritizes quality and artistry. The high-end shoe brand caters to women and children and is available in over 50 countries, and has a partnership with Macy’s. Each design reflects Aminah’s background in dance, blending elegance with dynamic, statement-making silhouettes.

Brother Vellies

Creative director Aurora James founded Brother Vellies in 2013, introducing a footwear aesthetic that marries traditional African craftsmanship with contemporary luxury. The footwear company is mindful of preserving African design traditions while gaining global recognition. The brand offers a range of handcrafted shoe wear that includes boots, flats, heels, sandals, and mules, all made with high-quality materials. At a time when climate change is a concern, Brother Vellies has leaned into sustainability and ethical production when it comes to manufacturing its products.

KAHMUNE

Kahmune has set a new standard in the footwear industry, celebrating diversity while delivering premium craftsmanship. Jamela Acheampong founded Kahmune in 2016 to reimagine the concept of “nude” in fashion after struggling to find shoes that matched her skin tone. The brand features handcrafted shoes in 10 unique shades of melanin that ensures inclusivity for buyers who are a diverse range of skin tones. The shoes are crafted in Italy, combining high-quality materials with timeless, sophisticated designs.

Jessica Rich

Jessica Rich launched her self-titled brand in 2018. Rich created a sexy, chic, and stylish line of footwear for confident women. The collection can be bought at retailers nationwide and has led to a collaboration with Steve Madden. Rich gained industry recognition after winning the Footwear News Emerging Designer of the Year award, solidifying her emergence in the fashion industry.

SIA Collection

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a bold, trendsetting footwear brand was introduced with a signature style that blends East and West Coast flavor. Devlin Carter founded SIA Collective bringing an innovative sneaker with dope heel designs. The footwear brand disrupts traditional shoe aesthetics with fresh, eye-catching styles. Each sneaker incorporates an element that makes SIA stand out and is a reflection of Carter’s personal journey. SIA Collective has a loyal following thanks to its creative and boundary-pushing approach. Distinctive designs are available for both men and women.

Sunni Sunni

Sunni Dixon taught himself the art of footwear design and crafted a fusion of class and street style, founding Sunni Sunni in 2020. The brand is inspired by Black culture and D.C.’s Chocolate City era. Sunni Sunni designs embody a bold aesthetic that challenges traditional fashion. The brand specializes in unisex boots and shoes. Sunni Sunni has carved out a distinct space in the footwear industry, redefining modern elegance with a cultural edge.

Armando Cabral

Armando Cabral, a model turned designer, launched his footwear brand in 2009, debuting a collection that emphasized quality design. Specializing in leather shoes, the brand is known for its thoughtful construction and attention to detail. Drawing inspiration from African heritage, Armando Cabral’s designs merge cultural elements with luxury, positioning the brand as a high-end name in footwear. Armando Cabral shoes are elegant and timeless pieces that are contenders in the luxury fashion footwear industry.

Kendall Miles Designs

Kendall Miles founded her luxury footwear brand in 2015. The shoe line is handcrafted and made from premium materials like leather and fur. The footwear specializes in a variety of styles, including flats, boots, sandals, and pumps, all known for high quality and attention to detail. As a Black-owned business, Kendall Miles combines sophistication with exceptional artisan skills and establishes a strong presence in the luxury footwear market.

Bydose

This luxury footwear brand, created for women by women, launched in 2019 by Diana Dube. Bydose is known for its sleek, minimalist design and offers elegant and fashionable footwear with a focus on simplicity and sophistication. Bydose combines premium craftsmanship with a modern, refined aesthetic. The brand has quickly gained attention for its timeless appeal and high-end, stylish shoes.

Joanne Vernay

Joanne Vernay is entirely vegan, using biodegradable fabrics in place of leather or polyurethane making it a brand that is eco-friendly in its design. The collection was created by shoe designer Dyandra Raye in 2018, and offers luxury design along with a focus on sustainability. The designs draw inspiration from fruits and vegetables. The high-end style and environmental awareness sets the brand apart in the luxury footwear market.