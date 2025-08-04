Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 10 Black Entertaining Food Reviewers Shaking Up The Dining Scene Food criticism isn't just for insiders anymore







Food criticism isn’t just for insiders anymore. Gone are the days when only Michelin inspectors and newspaper columnists got to have a say. Now, a fresh wave of Black food reviewers is injecting some much-needed humor and perspective into the dining world. They’re giving us a way to think about food, one bite at a time. You can find them on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. They’re the ones making us laugh, making us hungry, and showing us what’s really good. Let’s take a look at a few favorites. Here are 10 food reviewers who are changing the dining game with their voices and style.

Rashad “Mr. ChimeTime” Mooreman (@mr.chimetime)

Rashad Mooreman, notably known as Mr. Chimetime, is a popular food reviewer recognized for his assessments of local dives and small Black-owned establishments throughout the United States. Mr. Chimetime has established himself as a notable figure with his irreverent personality and shoot-from-the-hip style of food critique on Instagram. Mooreman’s perspective has not only sparked discussion around your favorite food spots but also ignited widespread debates that have gone viral. Chimetime also spreads the love across good restaurants by paying for the meals for scores of customers.

Keith Lee

Keith Lee, a former MMA fighter, has created a lane reviewing restaurants across the US with a special focus on Black-owned eateries. What sets him apart is his approach. Lee orders anonymously, which helps keep his reviews honest and authentic. Lee’s food reviews have a side effect; once he features a restaurant, it tends to get a surge in customers and attention. The “Keith Lee Effect” has been a game-changer for Black-owned businesses, which often struggle to gain the spotlight. Lee has built up a strong following. People love his down-to-earth reviews and his commitment to showcasing America’s hidden gems.

Cheryl Parks Ajamu (@BlackGirlFoodCritic)

Cheryl Parks Ajamu, the woman behind Black Girl Food Critic, is on a mission to shed light on Black-owned restaurants and community-driven eateries. Ajamu started BlackGirlFoodCritic in 2021. From mouth-watering Detroit brunch spots to classic Southern-style dishes, BlackGirlFoodCritic tries them all. The reviews are not only about the food. She weaves in the context and history behind each spot. If you’re looking for in-depth reviews that go beyond just what’s on the plate, definitely check for BlackGirlFoodCritic.

Eden Hagos (@blackfoodie.co)

BlackFoodie is a platform founded by Eden Hagos that highlights Black-owned restaurants across the country. Her feed is more than a bunch of food pics. She’s built a community around it where she shares her thoughts on restaurants, talks about dining events, and breaks down the latest culinary trends. What really sets BlackFoodie apart is the way she weaves in commentary and highlights the Black people behind the food.

Chef Vicky V (@thequeenofyum)

Chef Vicky V, or The Queen of Yum as she’s fondly called, is making waves. This food influencer has a knack for storytelling. She uses vivid images and killer events to bring dining hotspots to life. The Queen of Yum champions Black-owned restaurants and gives them the attention they deserve. Chef Vicky has been getting nods for her work since 2024. It’s clear she’s on a mission to lift up food spots, bring people together, and make Black food scenes more accessible.

Brittany & Dave (@twomidwestfoodies)

Brittany and Dave, who run the Instagram account Two Midwest Foodies, are on a mission to highlight Black-owned restaurants in the Midwest. These two have been creating content since 2019. They cover all kinds of cuisine from comfort food to adventurous dishes. Their account is a resource for anyone looking to support Black-owned businesses and see what the Midwest’s food is hitting on.

Lyndsay C. Green (@ladyluff)

Lindsay C. Green made history as the dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press. She’s been writing reviews since 2022, covering everything from fine dining spots to beloved community eateries that mean a lot to the people of Detroit. Green has an eye for what makes a restaurant special. She’s been getting some serious recognition for her work, including a James Beard Award nomination for Emerging Voice and even a Pulitzer Prize finalist nod. Her reviews give readers a sense of the city’s restaurant scene and tell stories rooted in Detroit culture.

KJ Kearney (@BlackFoodFridays)

KJ Kearney is the brains behind Black Food Fridays, a platform that’s racked up a James Beard Award. Born and raised in South Carolina, Kearney’s passion project has become a go-to spot for advocating for Black-owned eateries across the country. What sets them apart is their weekly review system, which breaks it down into five telling categories: how good it tastes, how it looks, how well it’s made, the vibe of the place, and how clean it’s. Since launching Black Food Fridays in North Charleston in 2020, Kearney’s been crisscrossing the nation trying spots and sharing their honest take on each one. What I love about these guys is that they really know how to review food in a way that’s fair and thoughtful. They consider the culture behind the dish, making their opinions highly valuable to anyone passionate about food.

Alex & Allison Onyina (@acoupleofbites)

A Couple of Bites is a couple who reviews food spots in Houston. Alex and Allison Onyina are a husband-and-wife team that focuses on date night restaurants and Black-owned establishments in the community. Since 2024, they’ve been getting attention around Houston and their unique take on dining. A Couple of Bites make trying new restaurants feel approachable.

Stephen Satterfield

Stephen Satterfield, a food writer from Atlanta, is the face behind the Netflix show High on the Hog. Satterfield travels all over the US to share stories about the food and people behind it. What sets him apart is that he doesn’t just review food, he digs into its history and culture. It’s not only about what’s on the plate; he’s on a mission to elevate the conversation around food. Satterfield has been reviewing food culture since he started Whetstone Media back in 2018. But his passion for food goes back much further.

