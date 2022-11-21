Giving Thanks: 10 Black-Owned Journals That Will Help You Start A Gratitude Practice

With Thanksgiving approaching, these Black-owned journals can help strengthen your appreciation for who you are, what you have, and how you can serve others.

Check out this BLACK ENTERPRISE-curated list!

The Great Gratitude Guided Journal

Multi-talented Black creative Addie Rawr is the creator behind The Great Gratitude Guided Journal, which features unique illustrated artwork and guided journal with prompts for everyday gratitude practices.

Be Kind Mantra :: Stitched Notebook

The Be Kind Mantra notebook features 80 lined pages to jot down all of your positive ideas, plans, dreams, and lists.

Kalyn Johnson Chandler, founder and creative director of Effie’s Paper, was featured on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Sisters Inc. Check it out here.

Better Every Day Journal

The Better Every Day Journal is a daily guided journal with 365 prompts to help you become the best version of yourself.

Nya Jones, founder of Wellness brand Inside Then Out, was featured on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s On The Clock with Vice President/Deputy Chief Content Officer Alisa Gumbs. Check it out here.

Say It, Show It: A Gratitude & Kindness Journal for Kids

Created by Zoe Oli, the Say It, Show It: A Guided Gratitude and Kindness Journal for Kids, encourages children ages 4-8 to practice gratitude and be more kind.

Be Rooted Aligned With My Purpose Notebook

The Aligned With My Purpose Notebook created by Be Rooted founder Jasmin Foster is among many that are inclusively designed to keep track of your thoughts. Foster is the first Black woman-owned stationary brand at Target.

Begin With Intention: A 21-Day Gratitude Journal

The Begin With Intention: A 21-Day Gratitude Journal by Charita Matthews invites its writers on a 21-day reflective journey on your past experiences and practicing gratitude.

Success Journal for Teen Girls: Teaching Girls About Mindfulness, Gratitude, & Goal Setting

Designed and illustrated by Bieunkah Anwojue, the Success Journal for Teen Girls inspires teens to understand their thoughts and feelings while learning how to properly set goals.

Invincible Spirit: Unconquerable Soul Gratitude Journal And 21-Day Gratitude Challenge

Erica Denham, founder of motivational brand Step In Purpose, created the Invincible Spirit: Unconquerable Soul Gratitude Journal. This journal provides daily, inspirational quotes and activities centered around gratitude as well as plenty of weekly journal pages to jot down your positive thoughts.

Growing in Gratitude Journal: 150 Days of Expressing Thanks

Growing in Gratitude, authored by Alexandra Elle, is designed to help people pause, reflect, and tap into the personal practice of gratefulness.

BLE$$ED All-One-Planner (6months)

Designed by a fictional eclectic fashionista, this all-in-one format planner combines effective goal-getting layouts, with vibrant Eeni art. It is split into six undated sections representing each month and invites you to break down your goals with actionable tasks.

2023 Excel Planner Bundle

Grace, affectionately known as GG, is the creator of The Arrivista Planner. She designed her planners to empower others to realize that their gifts are what sets them apart.

You GLOW Girl

Created by Brittany A Ligon, this 98-page lined journal is great for planning, budgeting, grocery lists, journaling, gratitude practice, and organizing.