10 Good Plants To Get That Garden Going

More people are looking to change their lifestyle save money due to rising cost of food, which, according to the USDA, is expected to increase by 3.5 percent this year.

During tough economic times home food cultivation is the moment. Here are 10 plants to get that garden going and combat increasing grocery expenses.

Cherry Tomatoes

Gardeners can cultivate these vibrant gems in containers or garden beds, basking them in ample sunlight to thrive. They ripen swiftly, making them an ideal choice for novice planters eager to embark on their horticultural journey.



Onions

Onions are an essential root vegetable that elevate countless dishes. The plant either sets or seeds during the spring season or the crisp chill of fall. Onions are integral to many culinary meals. They not only do wonders at enhancing flavor but boast remarkable longevity in storage.



Green Beans

Sow the seeds directly into fertile soil; choose between bush varieties which stand stout, or the climbing pole varieties which reach skyward. They are not only effortlessly cultivated but they grow quickly and yield an abundance of tender pods.



Rosemary

Rosemary is a hardy, aromatic perennial herb that thrives in bright sunlight and requires little water once it’s well-established and rooted. Gardeners want to plant rosemary because it’s the gift that keeps on giving. It grows wildly and on top of that, the herb is fragrant and remarkably resilient to drought conditions.



Radishes

A zesty root veggie that packs a punch, growers can plant them straight into the soil. In 3 to 4 weeks, they’ll be ready to pluck from the ground.

Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants, blueberries are an enduring fruit-bearing shrub that thrive through the seasons. They require soil with a tangy acidity, full sunlight, and benefit greatly from the company of two or more shrubs for optimal cross-pollination.

Spinach

Ideally sown in the early spring or fall, spinach flourishes in temperate climates. Spinach is a powerhouse green, bursting with nutrients. It sprouts rapidly and is a versatile vegetable.

Zucchini

This remarkable veggie craves the warmth of summer and demands ample space to spread. One zucchini plant can yield a bountiful harvest, providing far more than your money’s worth.

Basil

Basil flourishes in pots or garden beds. This herb craves sunlight and thrives with consistent pruning. Basil is a breeze to cultivate and forms a perfect partnership with tomatoes.

Cucumbers

Sow the seeds in warm soil for optimal growth and use a trellis to support its climb. Cucumbers are crisp, hydrating, and versatile, perfect for stretching meals, revitalizing salads, or transforming into tangy pickles.



