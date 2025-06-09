Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 10 Dope Things To Do With Dad For Father’s Day Celebrate the essence of Black fatherhood







Father’s Day 2025 offers a unique opportunity to honor Black fatherhood through culturally rich and community-centered events nationwide. From soulful brunches to vibrant festivals, BLACK ENTERPRISE has selected 10 standout events across several states that celebrate the essence of Black fatherhood.

Father’s Day Celebration: Men Who Lead with Legacy, Phoenix, Arizona

If you’re in Phoenix, check out the “Men Who Lead with Legacy” celebration happening on June 15th! It’s not just your typical Father’s Day event, this one is all about celebrating those dads and father figures who have really made a difference in their communities. It’s a cool chance to reflect, show some love, and maybe even get inspired by these everyday heroes.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style Exhibition at The Met, New York City

The “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit is worth checking out with dad. Monica Miller and Andrew Bolton put together something special here. The exhibit dives into ways Black men have used fashion not just to look good but as a way to resist, survive, and express themselves throughout history. The way they’ve showcased the evolution of Black fashion is impressive, so much history and meaning packed into fabric and style choices. Visiting this Superfine is a profound way to honor Black fatherhood and culture.

Father’s Day SundayFunday at THRōW Social, Washington, D.C.

Searching for a Father’s Day spot in D.C.? THRōW Social has got you covered. Treat dad to a day he’ll actually enjoy, where he’ll receive a free brew just for hitting a bullseye. They’re serving up Sunday brunch, live tunes, and access to their awesome rooftop bar. There are tons of games to either bond with your old man or watch him hilariously compete with the family. Head to the heart of D.C. and make some memories!

Reclaim Father’s Day Weekend Summit, Chicago, Illinois

Check out the Reclaim Father’s Day Weekend Summit happening at the DuSable Museum. The museum will kick off with a conference called “Real Men, Real Talk” where guys can actually talk about stuff that matter to them. It’s not just your typical conference event. Dads will be diving into real issues like mental health, how to build wealth, and ways to make our communities stronger. It’s perfect if you’re looking to take yourself or go with your dad to bond and connect with other dads who get what you’re going through.

Fade to Black Arts Festival, Houston, Texas

Don’t miss the Fade to Black Arts Festival hitting Houston June 8-14. The event will run seven days and is packed with Black artistry and talent. It is the perfect timing for Father’s Day weekend. Grab dad (or the kids) and dive into some culture together.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival, Atlanta, Georgia

Check out the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival happening June 14-15 at Piedmont Park. It’s going to be lit. There will be two different stages for performances. The Black History Parade is a main attraction. You’ll see everything from dance crews to talented creatives from around the city. It’s such a perfect way to celebrate the awesome Black dads in our lives while soaking up meaningful culture and history.

Father’s Day All-White Celebration, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, mark your calendars for June 15, an All-White Father’s Day bash at Riverside Marina in Detroit. Bring dad along for a day that’s all about celebrating fathers who deserve recognition. The marina provides a gorgeous backdrop for mingling, making memories, and having a blast together.

Father’s Day Classic Basketball Tournament, San Antonio, Texas

If your dad is a basketball fan, this is the perfect event to share with him on Father’s Day weekend. Check out the Father’s Day Classic Basketball Tournament happening in San Antonio June 14-15. The 3-games-in-1-day format, means it’s plenty of action. There will be divisions for everyone from second-graders up to varsity ballers. All participating teams get custom championship rings.

Legends Live Here: Father’s Day Edition, Miami, Florida

Heads up, Miami dads. There’s a Father’s Day event happening June 7 at Charles Hadley Park called “Legends Live Here: Father’s Day Edition.” A few local businesses (Essence of Beauty Lounge, GoPoshMiami) teamed up with Father’s Uplifting Kids to put together something special for all the fathers out there. The best part is that the event is holding a “Dad’s in the Spotlight” session where fathers can just talk, share stories, and lift each other up.

Candlelight Concert Experience, Los Angeles, California

The Candlelight Concert Experience is magical. These aren’t your average shows, they’re held in jaw-dropping locations like Griffith Observatory and the gorgeous Griffith Park with its sweeping city views. So, if you and your dad are looking for something special to do with Dad this Father’s Day, This might just be it! They’ve even got a Bridgerton-inspired performance if your dad is into that. It’s the kind of night you and your dad will be talking about for years to come.

