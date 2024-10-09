Entrepreneurship by Jeffrey McKinney Black eBAY Sellers Get ‘Up & Running’ With $10K Grant Opportunity Several Black businesses among eBay grant winners out of 18,000 applications submitted.







Several Black businesses, selling items ranging from consumer electronics to wigs, are new recipients of $10,000 grants from online marketplace giant eBay.

In late September, the San Jose, California-based firm chose 50 US sellers to receive $10,000, totaling $500,000 in grants. They gained training and mentorship to help strengthen and grow their businesses. Finalists will receive a $500 stipend to equip themselves with essential business technology and tools from eBay Refurbished.

The funding is part of eBay’s Up & Running Grants program, which is currently in its fifth year. A global marketplace, eBay reported receiving 18,000 submissions this year across 28 states. That is a big deal, as eBay stated that it has received its largest and most diverse pool of such applicants to date.

Since 1995, eBay has backed small businesses. It has 132 million active buyers, operates in over 190 markets worldwide, and had a $73 billion gross merchandise volume last year.

Further, this year’s candidates included 19% more early-stage entrepreneurs than last year. “Entrepreneurship is at the heart of eBay. We have always been committed to empowering small business owners and providing the tools they need to be successful,” Dawn Block, VP, U.S. General Manager at eBay, stated.

It was revealed earlier this year that the grants can be used for multiple purposes, including investing in new equipment, inventory, and marketing. The grants are aimed to help Black eBay sellers and all the company’s sellers.

eBay did not disclose the specific number of Black businesses that received the latest grants. However, some Black entrepreneurs who sell on the eBay platform shared how they plan to use the $10K grants.

Take Walter Roberts of The Buying Spot, which sells various goods in categories including consumer electronics, sporting goods, clothing, shoes, and accessories. He plans on using the funds to buy new equipment, make bulk purchases, and travel to the eBay conference for resellers.

“This is a great opportunity, and I thank God for the chance to grow.”

For Rickie Miller of Kris Kross Wigs, a wig entrepreneur in the health and beauty space, the opportunity with eBay helped jumpstart the business. “The funding will allow me to employ women in homeless shelters, train them, and invest in wholesale materials to make my wigs more affordable. My business serves a diverse clientele with products for all races, genders, and ages.”

The grant will help spur growth for Jonathan Copeland of Vino Club Village. His business sells various categories, including sports memorabilia, toys and hobbies, clothing, shoes, and accessories.

“I plan on using the funds to continue to grow my business by investing in high-quality products and to elevate the customer experience.”

Gain more details about eBay and the grant recipients here.

