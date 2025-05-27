Memorial Day Mayhem: 11 People Injured After Gunshots Ring Out After South Carolina Boat Party

Eleven people were injured over the weekend after gunshots were fired after a charter boat docked in Little River, South Carolina.

According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, 10 people were shot while another was injured May 25 while attending a Memorial Day Weekend party. Some individuals were taken to local hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue, while others were transported to other facilities in their own vehicles.

No suspects have been detained or identified as an investigation is still active. Police officials have stated that 10 people suffered gunshot wounds, and the worst of the injured were in critical but stable condition.

The Associated Press reported that an online flyer promoted the party as a three-hour cruise, scheduled to end at 9 p.m. The shooting took place around 9:30, although no details were released regarding whether the gunfire took place on the boat or outside it. The ship was docked at the time of the shooting, and detectives are trying to figure out where the fight and shooting started.

Randy Evans, whose son, Jeremy, attended the event, spoke to The Post and Courier, Myrtle Beach and expressed that his 25-year-old son was shot in the ankle and toe. He said his son also told him that an altercation started after the boat was docked, which led to the gunfire. His son had a successful surgery and is expected to be okay.

“The surgery was better than they expected,” Evans told the media outlet. “He’s going to be OK.”

North Myrtle Beach Police Department also stated that one of their police officers accidentally shot himself while responding to the call to assist Horry County police officers. A Facebook post acknowledged that his rifle discharged twice, with one round hitting him in his leg. After officers took him to Seacoast Hospital, he was transferred to Grand Strand Hospital to undergo surgery for his injuries.

RELATED CONTENT: BREAKING: Multiple People Injured in Florida State University Shooting; Shelter-In-Place Ordered