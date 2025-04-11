SOMEONE PLEASE CALL 9-1-1! Man Arrested For Scamming Rides To The Hospital In South Carolina

A South Carolina man is facing charges after deputies say he repeatedly abused the 911 emergency system to get free ambulance rides to the hospital despite having no medical emergencies and leaving without treatment, WCBD reported.

James Mack, 35, of Sumter County, was arrested on April 7 and charged with unlawfully using 911 services after allegedly placing multiple false emergency calls. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Mack called 911 on several occasions over a two-week span, complaining of various minor medical issues.

Mack was transported by ambulance to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in each instance. Deputies said that once Mack arrived, he would either refuse treatment or leave the facility before being seen by hospital staff. Authorities said the repeated misuse of emergency resources strained local EMS and potentially delayed response times for residents experiencing actual medical emergencies.

On April 7, deputies were dispatched to the hospital after being alerted to Mack’s behavior. Officers reportedly observed Mack exiting the hospital shortly after arriving by ambulance. When confronted, he fled the scene and attempted to hide inside the First Presbyterian Church. He was quickly apprehended.

Following confirmation that Mack had received no treatment again, he was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He was issued a $1,500 surety bond and remained in custody as of Wednesday.

Under South Carolina law, a misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $200 fine.

Authorities urged the public to use 911 responsibly, emphasizing that misuse of emergency systems can have real consequences for responders and the community.

