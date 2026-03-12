News by Kandiss Edwards 12-Year-Old Dies After Off-Campus School Fight Official criminal charges related to the incident have not been announced by local law enforcement.







A 12-year-old Georgia middle school student has died days after an off-campus fight with another student, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities and school officials.

Douglas County officials confirmed that Jada West, a student at Stewart Middle School, died after the altercation that occurred earlier this month following the school day. The fight happened off-campus after students exited the school bus and involved at least one other student. Video of the incident has appeared on social media and reports claim the young girl died after suffering seizures and going into cardiac heart failure.

Investigators said the confrontation occurred after students had left school grounds. Official criminal charges related to the incident have not been announced by local law enforcement. Officers will continue to review the circumstances surrounding the fight and West’s subsequent death. Rashunda McClendon, Jada’s mother, spoke to Channel 2 Action News about her daughter.

“She was loving, she was kind, she didn’t deserve this,” said McClendon

She recounted the moments leading up to her discovering her daughter’s medical condition after the fight. After she was made aware of the incident, she rushed to Jada’s side.

“I got in the car and drove up there, and she was on the ground. She wasn’t breathing,” McClendon said.

Family members said West began experiencing medical complications in the days following the fight. She later died after being hospitalized.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students,” the Douglas County School district said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends and the entire Stewart Middle School community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Dequala McClendon, Jada’s aunt, is calling for accountability, as the children allegedly responsible move on with their lives, Jada cannot.

“And it’s not right that this little girl and the other kids get to go to school. My niece is not here anymore. My niece was in the hospital with a tube in her throat,” Dequala told WSB-TV.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Officials have not confirmed whether the injuries Jada sustained during the fight directly caused her death.

School district leaders said counseling resources have been made available for students and staff affected by the tragedy. Administrators also urged parents to speak with their children about conflict resolution and bullying.

Authorities said the investigation remains active as they work to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the fight.

