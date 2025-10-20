8 Beauty Buys For A Polished Look And They’re All Black-Owned  

Ever wonder about the arsenal of items in your esthetician’s beauty kits? Well, that glow and polished look you have after receiving a grooming service is now more accessible. The variety of serums and tools is plentiful; many of which are from Black‑owned brands that are elevating not only skincare and daily beauty routines, but are also Black innovators in the beauty arena. Here are eight must-have beauty products that you can find at a beauty store near you.

Sugardoh Sugaring Tool Kit

Sugardoh Sugaring Tool Kit is the brainchild of entrepreneur Aliyah Marandiz. The kit includes sugar, applicators, and cloth strips for sugar waxing that offer a waste‑light alternative to conventional wax. Products are sold through its online store and shipped nationwide. Sugardoh snagged “Ulta’s Brand of the Year 2024” and is praised for its natural, soft‑touch hair‑removal method that curtails waste.

EpiLogic

EpiLogic was founded by Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, a plastic surgeon, who delivers a skincare line built around gentle, non‑irritating ingredients and crafted for melanated skin. Distributed through its website and a network of skincare retailers, the brand is in high demand for its products that are specifically formulated for skin of colour.

UnSun Cosmetics

UnSun Cosmetics, the brainchild of Katonya B. Breaux, offers residue‑free mineral sunscreens that are tinted to complement skin tones. Launched in the mid‑2010s, the line is sold online through a curated handful of retailers. It has quickly become a well‑known name. Estheticians consistently champion sun protection, and Black‑owned options like this one highlight a growing push for inclusive care.

Klur body oils

Klur, the venture launched by Lesley Thornton, stands as a line of botanical body oils and blended skincare elixirs meant for treatments, from massaging to a splash of moisture, and body polish. The collection ships from its online website, but it also does pop-ups at a handful of curated retailers. After 10 years on the scene, Klur stakes its claim as a counterpoint to run‑of‑the‑mill skincare, leaning on meticulously selected ingredient profiles.

Shani Darden Skin Care

Shani Darden Skin Care, a line of cleansers, peels, and serums, was launched by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. The brand surged into the spotlight in the 2020s, buoyed by its credibility and cultural insight qualities that resonate with estheticians, who often prescribe or rely on its peels and serums.

Hyper Skin

Hyper Skin’s Fade & Glow, the AHA‑infused mask line, was conceived by Desiree Verdejo. It’s a skincare brand that zeroes in on brightening the complexion, targeting pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven tone. In just a few years, the label has amassed Allure Best of Beauty awards. Choosing a line whose formulas are crafted with melanin awareness in mind is a best practice and a meaningful statement.

Baby Tress Edge Styler

Baby Tress Edge Styler, a stylized 3-in-1 brush tool, was co-founded by Shannon Kennard. It’s available through Baby Tress channels and retailers. The tool gained industry attention in 2024 by winning Allure’s Best of Beauty award. It supports representation in beauty tech by being a Black-owned tool for brows, lashes, and hairline edges.

Oui the People Featherweight Body Gloss

Karen Young, a Black woman entrepreneur, founded The People Featherweight Body Gloss, a finishing tool that feels almost weightless on the skin. Its feather‑light formula glides, leaving a sheen without any heaviness. The product now sits on the shelves of major retailers. It is also available online, and in 2024, it earned a nod from the Beauty Press Awards. Estheticians frequently finish their treatments with oils or glosses.

