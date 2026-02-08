News by Kandiss Edwards 15 Percent Pledge To Honor Tina Knowles At 2026 Gala Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses The event will feature honorees, music, food, and programming focused on entrepreneurship and community building.







Designer Aurora James and her organization Fifteen Percent Pledge will will honor Tina Knowles and Black business owners at the 2026 gala and block party.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala and 15th Street Block Party will celebrate achievements by Black-owned brands and highlight economic inclusion, Forbes reported. The event will feature honorees, music, food, and programming focused on entrepreneurship and community building. Tina Knowles will be the night’s honoree and notable celebrities Kelly Rowland and Law Roach will be in attendance.

Aurora James, the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, spoke of Knowles’ commitment to uplifting and supporting Black-owned businesses specifically Black-woman-owned businesses.

“She’s done a fantastic job of centering black women for the entirety of her career. She has consistently believed in that representation from day one and has been a strong advocate for Black-owned businesses for years,” James told Forbes.

The gala and block party taking place Feb. 7-8 in Los Angeles serves as a platform to spotlight the economic power and cultural impact of Black-owned businesses. The event is expected to draw entrepreneurs, corporate partners, investors and community advocates who have engaged with the Fifteen Percent Pledge mission since its founding. CNN political anchor will host the third annual gala.

James, a fashion designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge platform, created the initiative in 2020. The pledge encourages major retailers and corporations to commit 15 percent of their shelf space to products from Black-owned businesses. Fifteen Percent Pledge has since expanded to track corporate spending commitments, research economic impact and provide resources for supplier diversity.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge remains active in tracking corporations’ progress toward supplier diversity commitments and that the gala offers an opportunity to showcase successes as well as ongoing challenges in expanding economic inclusion for Black entrepreneurs.

